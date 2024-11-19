Christmas gardening gifts to suit all budgets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Whether you want a stocking filler or a showstopper, there are gardening gifts for every pocket.

As the festive season approaches, gardening friends and family will welcome a green-fingered gift, whether it’s something to grow, new tools, accessories and pampering presents to wallow in after a hard day’s digging.

Whether you’re budget-conscious or just want a blow-out, here are some gardening gifts which your loved ones will appreciate on Christmas Day and beyond.

Under £30

Christmas Bees Mini Tins (£9 for set of three, Seedball)

Create a buzz by giving this set of three festively decorated ‘Christmas Bees’ mini tins to a wildlife-loving friend or relative, or even as a Secret Santa gift for a keen gardener who wants to attract beneficial insects into their garden. Each tin contains five seedballs, each with around 30 wildlife-friendly wildflower seeds from a mix of cowslip, musk mallow, cornflower, common toadflax, meadow cranesbill, oxeye daisy and red campion.

Dog Plant Waterer (£10, Izzy’s Garden)

Dog lovers who want to perk up their houseplants should love this cute little stocking filler ceramic dog sitting on a watering spike with a hole in the back which can be filled with water which seeps through to the plant gradually to keep your houseplant happy.

Asteraceae Kneelo Kneeler (£21.49, Burgon & Ball and good garden centres)

This kneeler, whose new ‘Asteraceae’ design showcasing blooms from the daisy family is part of the RHS Gifts For Gardeners collection, helps cushion your knees as you weed or plant in beds and borders and also looks gorgeous. The kneelers are made of a deep layer of shock-absorbing EVA foam, sandwiched between two cushioning layers of memory foam, encased in durable neoprene with a quick dry, nylon coating.

Amaryllis ‘Jolie’ (from £21.99, Suttons)

A luscious red amaryllis presented in a traditional paper honeycomb sleeve will give any room the wow factor and you can give it to someone with no gardening experience as the plant comes already sprouted. Bold red, regal blooms are held on strong, column-like stems and each plant bears two or three stems, each carrying up to four spectacular blooms, which will last for weeks. Sleeves are available in festive colours of gold, dark blue, and red.

Afternoon Tea Gardening Gift (£24.99 Prestige Hampers)

This colourfully-presented postal box comes complete with delicious slices of cake, tea and a pack of seasonal bulbs to plant, ideal for a quiet moment over Christmas when a bit of garden planning can take place.

Under £50

The Cleaner Peanut Feeder (£34.99, Finches Friend)

Budding twitchers should enjoy watching the birds at this feeding station, which is among the cleanest on the market, given that the sealed container keeps the peanuts dry and the water cover keeps feed clean and protected from rain. It’s designed to ensure peanuts move to the feeding area and aren’t left to go mouldy in the middle of the feeder. It’s also very easy to clean and won’t weaken or discolour in the sun.

Seasons Greetings Herb Collection (£39, Fyne Herbs)

If your loved one prefers something which will be longer lasting than a traditional bouquet of flowers, ready planted living herbs make a sustainable alternative. Each set includes six UK-grown, 9cm potted herb plants, sustainable bamboo labels with a QR code for online advice, sharp steel snips for trimming, and a detailed growing guide.

Gardener’s Hand Rescue Hamper (£44.95, Feverfew Garden Company)

This is perfect for gardening friends and loved ones who end up with dry, cracked hands thanks to all their outdoor toil. The hand rescue hamper oozes luxury, featuring Feverfew’s signature gardening gloves in original green or plum, Lavender & Cypress Gardener’s hand butter and soap and a natural sisal nail brush. The combination should protect and restore any gardening recipient’s hands.

Under £100Winter Gardener’s Gift Box (£60, David Austin Roses)

Rose lovers will have something to look forward to with this new gift box of David Austin goodies including a gift voucher for a rose of the recipient’s choice, including delivery, a snug hat, enamel mug and hand salve in an attractive gift box.

Poultry Roaster (£73.99, Weber)

If you want to give your loved one the opportunity to elevate their barbecue collection, this poultry roaster is a good solution. It could even come in handy on the big day itself if you have a kettle barbecue, or one with a lid that will be tall enough to close when the bird is cooking in an upright position. Fill the small central ‘cup’ with water, beer, wine or cider and herbs. The bird cavity then fits over the cup so as it cooks, the liquid steams the inside as the outside roasts. The veg can cook around the rim, leaving plenty of room in the kitchen oven for roasties and pigs in blankets. It’s compatible with both charcoal and gas barbecues.

Draper Expert Aluminium Garden Tool Set with Storage Bag (11 Piece) (£83.99, Draper Tools)

If you’re like me and are always losing your tools, ask for this handy garden tool set which includes all the hand tools you’ll ever need, plus other useful kit such as a kneeler, flower snips and a pair of gardening gloves. The aluminium tools have ergonomic soft grip handles for comfort, but best of all, the set includes a strong storage bag with carry handle so you can keep them all in one place.

Blowing the budget

ASA 20 battery-powered secateurs (£199 with battery and charger, Stihl and Stihl-approved dealers)

These battery-powered secateurs are ideal for gardeners of all abilities, who don’t want aching joints from endless pruning. They’re well balanced, lightweight at under 1kg, with powerful cuts so you can quickly and efficiently cut back shrubs and other plants without wrist strain.

Indoor Jungle ‘Window’ Woven Blanket (£245, Arcana Living)

You may think that your gardening loved one or friend has everything a gardener could ever need – but they probably haven’t seen this most exquisite woven blanket designed with monsteras, calatheas and heart leaf philodendrons in teal and green, with a reverse of pale lavenders. Used as a decorative throw in winter, or to keep warm in the garden when the heat of the sun has gone in summer, it can even be hung as wall art. Made from washable, recycled cotton, there’s a variety of wildlife-friendly patterns available and every woven tapestry blanket comes with a printed Nature Connection Guide to learn about each species depicted.