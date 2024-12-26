Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The most wonderful time of the year is officially coming to a close, with celebrities revealing how they celebrated.

On social media this Christmas, many stars detailed how they spend their holidays, from quality time at home around the tree to surprise visits from Santa Claus.

There was even a special family reunion this year, as Britney Spears posted about seeing her youngest son for the first time in two years. Other singers took the stage on the holiday, with Beyoncé performing at the halftime show during the NFL’s Christmas Gameday.

From David and Victoria Beckham to Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, here’s how celebrities commemorated Christmas 2024.

Britney Spears

This holiday season, the “Toxic” singer reunited with her youngest son, Jayden, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Jayden is currently living in Hawaii with Spears’ eldest son, Sean Preston, 19, and Federline.

In a video posted on Instagram on Thursday (26 December), Spears can be seen posing with Jayden, outside what appears to be a restaurant.

“Best Christmas of my life !!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years !!!” she wrote in the caption. “Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I’m speechless thank you Jesus !!!”

Three years have now passed since Spears’ 13-year conservatorship, in which she lost control over her finances, career decisions and personal freedoms, was finally lifted.

John Legend

John Legend took to Instagram to share a snap of his family sitting in front of a Christmas tree, surrounded by presents. The sweet photo included Legend, his wife Chrissy Teigen, and their four children — Luna, eight, Miles, six, — all wearing matching red and green pajamas.

“Have a Merry Merry Christmas!” he wrote in the caption. Teigen posted that the family, who live in Los Angeles, was celebrating in London this year.

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop founder posted on Instagram to share a glimpse of her Christmas celebration with her 20-year-old daughter Apple, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. In the image, the pair were seen smiling outside with candlesticks in hand, alongside friends and family.

“A very merry Christmas to all,” Paltrow wrote in the caption.

Olivia Rodrigo

The “Vampire” singer appeared to also be celebrating Christmas in the UK this year, as she shared two snaps on Instagram from a holiday market. In one of those pictures, she could be seen holding a brown teddy bear, while another featured a display of English teas.

A fourth snap showed Rodrigo waiting in line for a ride at the event, while the first picture in the post showed the star-shaped cookies she was baking.

Reese Witherspoon

The Legally Blonde star had a special holiday outing with her three children, including her two oldest — 25-year-old daughter, Ava, and 21-year-old son, Deacon — who she shares with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. She also shares her 12-year-old son Tennessee with ex-Jim Toth, who she split from in March 2023.

The first pictures in Witherspoon’s Instagram carousel showed her posing with her three children in front of a tall Christmas tree. The next snap showed Deacon, Ava, and Tennessee sitting at a dinner table at a restaurant, while another picture showed her posing on a staircase with her dogs.

“Wishing all of you a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!” she wrote in the caption.

David and Victoria Beckham

Longtime couple David and Victoria Beckham both shared moments from their holiday together. First, David posted a video on Instagram of himself wearing a red Santa hat, as he took part in his holiday tradition: Cutting the turkey for his family’s dinner.

“Traditional cutting of the turkey that mums been cooking all day !!” he wrote in the caption. “Love you all so so much Happy Christmas.”

Meanwhile, Victoria revealed that her family got a surprise visitor this year, Santa Claus. In her clip, she showed Santa and her husband sitting on a staircase and singing “Jingle Bells” together.

In the caption, she also tagged her and David’s four children: Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé performs during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas ( Getty Images )

Queen Bey celebrated Christmas by delivering a showstopping halftime performance for Netflix’s inaugural NFL Christmas Gameday livestream. Joined on stage by her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, Post Malone, and Shaboozey, Beyoncé shined as she performed, for the first time, several hits off her latest album, Cowboy Carter.

Kristen Bell

The Nobody Wants This star celebrated her holiday in style, with a Christmas tree based on the Wicked musical, after Jon M Chu’s record-breaking film of the Broadway classic came out in November. Her Instagram post showed her tree decked out with pink and green string and ornaments, with figurines of Elphaba and Glinda sitting at the top of it. The decorations also stood next to a silver star, in the shape of Glinda’s wand.

The bottom of Bell’s tree featured plush legs with stripped stockings and bright red shoes, inspired by how the Wicked Witch of the East was crushed by a house in The Wizard of Oz, since Wicked is a prequel. The tree also had a yellow brick road leading to it.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The soccer star took to Instagram to share a snap of his family, as they all sat at the holiday dinner table wearing matching striped red, white, and green pajamas. Along with his longtime partner, Georgina Rodríguez Hernández, the event included Ronaldo’s children: Cristiano Ronaldo, Jr, 14, and seven-year-old twins Eva and Mateo.

Ronaldo’s Christmas celebration also featured his and Hernández’s children, Alana, eight, and Bella, two. Bella also had a twin brother, Baby Ángel, who unfortunately died shortly after he was born in 2022.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

In honor of Christmas this year, Hilaria Baldwin shared a snap on Instagram of her and her children sitting around the Christmas tree, where they wore matching red and black pajamas. Of course, her husband Alec was there, but he was wearing a black sweater, sweatpants, and hat.

“Merry Christmas and much love to you all. Mucho amor…feliz navidad,” Hilaria wrote in the caption.

Hilaria and the 30 Rock alum celebrated the holidays with their seven children: Carmen, 11, Rafael, nine, Leonardo, eight, Romeo, six, Eduardo, four, María, three, and Ilaria, two. Alec also shares daughter Ireland Baldwin, 29, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.