Beyoncé Christmas NFL halftime show: All the surprise guests and setlist in full
‘Crazy in Love’ pop star performed the halftime show during Netflix’s inaugural NFL Christmas Gameday livestream
Beyoncé was joined by a select few guest performers for her highly anticipated NFL Christmas Gameday halftime show.
The 43-year-old pop star took the field on December 25 to deliver first-time live performances of tracks off her latest Grammy-nominated album, Cowboy Carter.
In a pre-recorded intro, Beyoncé rode through the stadium’s tunnels in a feathery, all-white ensemble on a white horse, before appearing live atop a mini stage in the shape of a car.
Dressed in a white, bedazzled leotard and cowboy chaps, she remained the star of the show even while surrounded by an entire ensemble of backup dancers — featuring her daughter Blue Ivy Carter — and a marching band.
She was expected to be joined by several of the artists featured on the album. In the end, it was Post Malone and Shaboozey who joined Beyoncé on stage to deliver an electrifying concert. The set included covers of songs by Dolly Parton and The Beatles.
Produced by Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment and Jesse Collins Entertainment, the special halftime show is believed to be part of a three-project deal with Netflix that she signed in 2019.
Beyoncé’s full setlist:
1. “16 Carriages”
2. “Blackbird”
3. “Ya Ya”
4. “My House”
5. “Riverdance”
6 . “Sweet ★ Honey★ Buckiin’” (with Shaboozey)
7. “Levii’s Jeans” (with Post Malone)
8. “Jolene”
9. “Texas Hold ‘Em”
This certainly isn’t Beyoncé’s first NFL rodeo. She’s previously performed the 2013 Super Bowl halftime show, where she concluded with a shock Destiny’s Child reunion with her former bandmates Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland. She later made a guest appearance during Coldplay’s 2016 headlining Super Bowl performance.
In the lead-up to her performance, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer shared a promotional video hilariously trolling Netflix for its previous buffering issues.
The streaming giant even joined in on the joke, commenting below her X/Twitter post: “Now hold on…” They also briefly changed their account bio to: “Roasted by beyoncé 12.24.24.”
