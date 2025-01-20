Chrissy Teigen suggests ‘incredible rule’ for social media amid TikTok return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chrissy Teigen has proposed the government implement a 12-hour social media shutdown after 6 p.m. to prevent it from consuming peoples’ lives.

The 39-year-old model shared her idea in a series of Instagram Stories posted on Saturday (January 18), the same day TikTok briefly went dark in the U.S.

“Let’s talk TikTok. Everyone is bummed. ‘OMG, it’s going to be shut down,’” Teigen said. “It’s on a hiatus for now. It’s going to come back.”

The mega-popular short-form video app was made unavailable for U.S. users on Saturday 90 minutes before a federal ban was set to go into effect. However, it was restored the next day after President-elect Donald Trump vowed to save it.

“I personally think that one day there will be the most incredible rule,” Teigen continued. “I think the government, or some kind of ethics committee — somebody — should shut off social media between 6 p.m and 6 a.m. Leave it all up. Everyone gets to do anything they want, but only between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Shut it off. Done.

“I come from the days where we had nothing and then we saw something,” she added, lamenting life before social media.

“Guys, life was great. Life was awesome before this. I know it’s hard to see it now. But it’s doable. It’s very doable,” she said. “This doesn’t have to be our lives. And I say this for myself as well because — obviously — I’m on here [social media] right now doing this. But it doesn’t have to define us or be our whole lives.”

For a few hours over the weekend, TikTok was made unavailable in the U.S., sending its millions of American-based users into a tailspin.

“Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now. A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now,” a message read. “We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!”

Last April, Congress passed a bill giving ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, nine months to find a U.S.-approved buyer or be banned from the U.S. marketplace.

On Sunday morning, Trump vowed to issue an executive order on Monday, the day of his inauguration, to give ByteDance more time to find a buyer. Early Sunday afternoon, TikTok announced it was “in the process of restoring service” to the app — and thanked Trump for his support.

“We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive,” the company said in a statement. “It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States.”