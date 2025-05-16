Chrissy Teigen reveals relapse, says alcohol is a ‘beast’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chrissy Teigen has admitted that she relapsed during her sobriety journey.

In a post on Instagram on Thursday, the cookbook author discussed her latest Self-Conscious podcast episode with guest Holly Whitaker about Whitaker's book, Quit Like a Woman. She explained in the post’s caption that she was afraid for the podcast episode to come out.

“Holly Whitaker changed my life, changed my perspective and changed how I view the f***ing beast that is alcohol,” she wrote. “But to have to admit to all of you that I let it back into my life…to let a lot of you down, oh I feel it deeply. I was so proud every time one of you told me on the street that Holly and I made you want to rethink drinking, reframe drinking. I still am.”

“The truth is, I don’t know what I’m doing,” she continued. “I one hundred percent know I like me better sober. I one hundred percent know I get more done, I absolutely feel better in my body without it. And I am one hundred percent pissed that I can’t be normal and have a cocktail with my husband on vacay without it turning into 8 and feeling like s***.”

She explained that her decision to become sober came from not wanting to rely on alcohol for her nerves, in addition to being “tired of throwing up on a Tuesday.”

“I hate that the thought of maybe having a drink can consume me some days,” Teigen’s caption continued. “So your rational mind is probably like “OK then stop, b****!” and god, do I f***ing AGREE!”

Teigen admitted she’s learned to handle “messing up” her sobriety journey, and her only current goal is to be mindful of her alcohol use.

“Thank you for allowing me to figure it out openly in front of you all,” she ended her post. “Anyhow. This is for all the people who are figuring it out. And to the sober community, god I am still so, so proud of you. Until we meet again.”

‘I am one hundred percent pissed that I can’t be normal and have a cocktail with my husband on vacay without it turning into 8,’ Teigen wrote on Instagram ( Getty Images )

She has previously been open about reaching milestones since becoming sober back in 2020.

The Cravings author first revealed she was one month sober when responding to a fan’s question on Instagram, who commented on her positive-seeming mood.

“Good morning!!!” she captioned the clip at the time.

The entertaining, high-energy video prompted one of Teigen’s followers to jokingly comment: “I need whatever drugs you’re on!!”

The comment elicited a response from Teigen, who revealed that she has been sober for several weeks.

“4 weeks sober,” the cookbook author wrote alongside numerous heart and praying emojis.