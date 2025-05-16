Chrissy Teigen reveals relapse, says alcohol is a ‘beast’
Teigen first revealed her sobriety journey back in 2020
Chrissy Teigen has admitted that she relapsed during her sobriety journey.
In a post on Instagram on Thursday, the cookbook author discussed her latest Self-Conscious podcast episode with guest Holly Whitaker about Whitaker's book, Quit Like a Woman. She explained in the post’s caption that she was afraid for the podcast episode to come out.
“Holly Whitaker changed my life, changed my perspective and changed how I view the f***ing beast that is alcohol,” she wrote. “But to have to admit to all of you that I let it back into my life…to let a lot of you down, oh I feel it deeply. I was so proud every time one of you told me on the street that Holly and I made you want to rethink drinking, reframe drinking. I still am.”
“The truth is, I don’t know what I’m doing,” she continued. “I one hundred percent know I like me better sober. I one hundred percent know I get more done, I absolutely feel better in my body without it. And I am one hundred percent pissed that I can’t be normal and have a cocktail with my husband on vacay without it turning into 8 and feeling like s***.”
She explained that her decision to become sober came from not wanting to rely on alcohol for her nerves, in addition to being “tired of throwing up on a Tuesday.”
“I hate that the thought of maybe having a drink can consume me some days,” Teigen’s caption continued. “So your rational mind is probably like “OK then stop, b****!” and god, do I f***ing AGREE!”
Teigen admitted she’s learned to handle “messing up” her sobriety journey, and her only current goal is to be mindful of her alcohol use.
“Thank you for allowing me to figure it out openly in front of you all,” she ended her post. “Anyhow. This is for all the people who are figuring it out. And to the sober community, god I am still so, so proud of you. Until we meet again.”
She has previously been open about reaching milestones since becoming sober back in 2020.
The Cravings author first revealed she was one month sober when responding to a fan’s question on Instagram, who commented on her positive-seeming mood.
“Good morning!!!” she captioned the clip at the time.
The entertaining, high-energy video prompted one of Teigen’s followers to jokingly comment: “I need whatever drugs you’re on!!”
The comment elicited a response from Teigen, who revealed that she has been sober for several weeks.
“4 weeks sober,” the cookbook author wrote alongside numerous heart and praying emojis.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments