Chris Evans addresses death of child aged 3 at CarFest

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Chris Evans has addressed the death of a three-year-old toddler who died after a “medical incident” at his family-friendly music festival, CarFest.

The boy, aged 3, was rushed to a hospital off site at around 11pm on Saturday (24 August), where he tragically passed away.

The event headlined by Richard Ashcroft, Olly Murs and Johnny Marr, was set up by Evans in 2011 as a festival which showcases live music and live motoring track shows.

The radio DJ said the family had been aware the child’s death was coming, and had “treasured the dawning of every new day” with him.

He said the boy had suffered from “the most severe, complex underlying health issues from the day he was born, and throughout the entirety of his short and beautiful life”.

Evans shared a plea to the public, by the “very special family” who had been affected, as he returned to his show on Virgin Radio.

“As reports have accurately stated, the CarFest team and myself have consistently been asked by the family since the event to respect their privacy while they grieve their profound loss,” he said.

“Which, of course, is exactly what we’ve been doing and why we haven’t mentioned anything about this story so far.

open image in gallery Evans addressed the death of the young boy who ‘tragically’ lost his life ( Getty Images )

“That said, on Wednesday afternoon, the little boy’s dad reached out to me via a telephone call and requested I make a sincere plea to anyone and everyone going forward.

“And that plea is simply this. Can we all please ensure we have the amazing What Three Words app downloaded on our phones?”

The app allows users to identify precise locations using three words, and is often used by emergency services.

He went on to explain that the “little boy’s dad is in no doubt whatsoever that What Three Words was instrumental in enabling the emergency services to identify his precise location at the accessibility campsite up at CarFest, and therefore attend the scene of his son’s serious medical emergency as soon as it was humanly possible.”

The air ambulance, the ambulance service, the police, the fire service and the CarFest first responders were called to assist following the incident.

open image in gallery The toddler died after suffering a ‘medical episode’ ( Bruno Coleman )

“Tragically, as we now know, despite all their best efforts, they were still unable to save the little boy. But his dad remains insistent that What Three Words gave those professionals best equipped to help, the best chance of helping.”

He continued, “From what I’ve learned, from what I’ve heard over the last week, it seems not a moment went by when they weren’t giving it their all to ensure he was being loved as much as anyone has ever been loved before.”

Evans confirmed he would be holding next year’s event in the young boy’s name with the permission of the family, which he is yet to gain.

Hampshire Police are investigating the incident and said, “The death is being treated as unexpected and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

Additional reporting by agencies