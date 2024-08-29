Boy, 3, dies at Chris Evans’ CarFest as Hampshire Police investigate

Support truly

A toddler has died after being taken ill at Chris Evan’s family friendly festival CarFest 2024.

The boy, aged 3, suffered a “medical episode” at the festival headlined by Richard Ashcroft, Olly Murs and Johnny Marr at 11pm on Saturday August 24.

He was rushed to a hospital off site where he tragically passed away.

Hampshire Police said it was now probing the youngster’s “unexpected” death.

The force said: “Shortly after 11pm on Saturday, August 24, officers were made aware of a medical episode involving a three-year-old boy at CarFest, Overton.

“The child was taken to hospital, but sadly passed away a short time later.

“The death is being treated as unexpected and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

Chris Evans has been promoting CarFest on Instagram ( Instagram @chrisevanstfi )

A spokesperson for the festival, which sees 30,000 visitors daily, said: “We can confirm that the medical incident reported in the papers took place at CarFest on Saturday night.

“All of our emergency teams worked together with the support of the NHS to take the child to hospital where he sadly passed away. Chris and the whole CarFest team are deeply saddened by this tragedy. We have and will continue to respect the family’s wishes at this very difficult time and allow them to grieve in private.”

Evans founded CarFest in 2011. Billed as “the largest family fundraising festival in the UK”, it raises money for a number of children’s charities, including the Teenage Cancer Trust and Children in Need.

This year’s CarFest featured a diverse lineup including former Top Gear presenter James May, astronaut Tim Peake, Dragon’s Den icon Deborah Meaden, Amazing Spaces star George Clarke and Rob Brydon.