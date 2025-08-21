Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chloe Ferry has said she looks “so much better” after the removal of her Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

The Geordie Shore star, 29, shared past footage of herself showing off her body post-BBL – a cosmetic surgical procedure to enlarge the buttocks – alongside a new video of her wearing the same outfit after the removal surgery.

Ferry told her 3.8m followers that she gets upset when she rewatches the first video, because she put her body “through so much to try and feel perfect”.

“I didn’t even look normal. I wasn’t myself,” she said. “I feel so much more comfortable now in my own skin.”

The reality TV star added that, although she appeared confident in the initial video showing her BBL to the camera, she was “unhappy inside”.

“Looking back, I don’t even recognise who I was as a person,” she said. “It’s actually really sad, I have learnt a lot about myself being on this journey of self-love.”

BBLs, a popular surgery particularly among young women, is the process of recontouring the lower back, hip bones and buttocks with liposuction, by transferring fat from another part of the body (usually the stomach) and reinjecting it to augment the buttocks to create a lifted effect. A removal procedure involves using liposuction again to extract the previously transferred body fat.

Ferry has been met with praise from her fans for “normalising natural bodies,” as one fan told her: “So proud of you.”

Chloe Ferry said she had her ‘spark back’ after BBL removal ( Instagram via @chloegshore1 )

Another fan said they were glad she had found “peace within” herself, but criticised the way celebrities adapt to changing trends surrounding women’s bodies.

“It’s no longer ‘trendy’ to be curvy, so people [who have] money to surgically change their bodies are changing them,” they wrote. “I applaud you for finding yourself – you always look beautiful – but this culture of bodies for sale is so, so damaging.”

BBL has become a catch-all term for other types of buttock enlargement procedures, such as inserting silicone-filled implants and non-surgical treatments that involve using injectables.

Experts have attributed the popularity of the procedure to celebrity trends, particularly the influence of Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian, and her hourglass figure.

The procedure has a high fatality risk due to lack of regulation, which prompted the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS) in 2018 to reccommend its members not to carry out the surgery and opt for a different method.

Last year, the organisation called for urgent regulation of the procedure after British mother-of-five, Alice Webb, died from complications following a non-invasive injectable BBL procedure, known as a “liquid BBL” at a UK clinic.