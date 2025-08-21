Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry says she ‘looks so much better’ as she reveals results of Brazilian Butt Lift removal
Reality TV star said she was upset by how much she had put her body through to become ‘perfect’
Chloe Ferry has said she looks “so much better” after the removal of her Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).
The Geordie Shore star, 29, shared past footage of herself showing off her body post-BBL – a cosmetic surgical procedure to enlarge the buttocks – alongside a new video of her wearing the same outfit after the removal surgery.
Ferry told her 3.8m followers that she gets upset when she rewatches the first video, because she put her body “through so much to try and feel perfect”.
“I didn’t even look normal. I wasn’t myself,” she said. “I feel so much more comfortable now in my own skin.”
The reality TV star added that, although she appeared confident in the initial video showing her BBL to the camera, she was “unhappy inside”.
“Looking back, I don’t even recognise who I was as a person,” she said. “It’s actually really sad, I have learnt a lot about myself being on this journey of self-love.”
BBLs, a popular surgery particularly among young women, is the process of recontouring the lower back, hip bones and buttocks with liposuction, by transferring fat from another part of the body (usually the stomach) and reinjecting it to augment the buttocks to create a lifted effect. A removal procedure involves using liposuction again to extract the previously transferred body fat.
Ferry has been met with praise from her fans for “normalising natural bodies,” as one fan told her: “So proud of you.”
Another fan said they were glad she had found “peace within” herself, but criticised the way celebrities adapt to changing trends surrounding women’s bodies.
“It’s no longer ‘trendy’ to be curvy, so people [who have] money to surgically change their bodies are changing them,” they wrote. “I applaud you for finding yourself – you always look beautiful – but this culture of bodies for sale is so, so damaging.”
BBL has become a catch-all term for other types of buttock enlargement procedures, such as inserting silicone-filled implants and non-surgical treatments that involve using injectables.
Experts have attributed the popularity of the procedure to celebrity trends, particularly the influence of Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian, and her hourglass figure.
The procedure has a high fatality risk due to lack of regulation, which prompted the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS) in 2018 to reccommend its members not to carry out the surgery and opt for a different method.
Last year, the organisation called for urgent regulation of the procedure after British mother-of-five, Alice Webb, died from complications following a non-invasive injectable BBL procedure, known as a “liquid BBL” at a UK clinic.
