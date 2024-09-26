For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A mother-of-five has become the first person to die following a non-surgical liquid Brazilian butt lift (BBL) procedure at a UK clinic.

Alice Webb, 33, died at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning after falling unwell.

Gloucestershire Police launched an investigation and two people were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. Both have since been released on police bail.

Save Face, a national register of accredited practitioners who offer non-surgical cosmetic treatments, said its director Ashton Collins has been speaking with Ms Webb’s family.

The organisation was told that Ms Webb underwent a non-surgical liquid Brazilian butt lift (BBL) before her death.

Save Face also confirmed to The Independent that no one has previously died after having the cosmetic procedure in a UK clinic, although some have experienced life-threatening complications.

It has been calling for the government to ban high-risk liquid BBL procedures since December, warning someone could lose their life unless urgent action was taken.

The procedure, which can legally be carried out by untrained individuals in the UK, involves injecting hyaluronic acid to change the shape of the buttocks or breasts ( Getty Images )

It comes as what is believed to be Ms Webb’s final Facebook post was revealed. Alongside a photo of a pumpkin that appeared to have been given to her by a relative and then a later photo of the pumpkin carved and lit, she wrote: “How cute.”

Dane Knight, who is thought to be Ms Webb’s partner, wrote on Facebook: “Want to say a heartfelt thank you to all family and friends that were here for us at our time of need, including all of the kind messages sent to my children and myself. There [were] some very beautiful messages sent by some of your children that formed a start of a smile from the corner of my kids’ mouth.”

He added: “Please, please have these five girls’ feelings at heart here.”

Amy Seville, who says Ms Webb was her best friend, also wrote on Facebook: “This past 24 hours has been a dream I’ve so desperately wanted to wake up from.

“You were the best friend anyone could ever ask for.

“I’m heartbroken that you had to grow your angel wings and become another guardian angel to watch over me, your family, the kids and Dane!

“I will forever love and miss you. It’s not goodbye, just tada for now Amy ... Life will never be the same again.”

Save Face said: “Last December we launched a campaign calling upon the government to ban high-risk liquid BBL procedures.

“We expressed our grave concern that unless urgent action was taken it would result in someone losing their life. Today, we were devastated to hear of Alice’s tragic passing.”

Non-surgical BBLs are not illegal in the UK, but the organisation said it has supported 500 women who have suffered complications from the procedure.

The Independent recently reported hundreds of women have been rushed to hospital after getting botched bum lifts and breast enlargements from unregulated practitioners.

The procedure, which can legally be carried out by untrained individuals in the UK, involves injecting hyaluronic acid to change the shape of the buttocks or breasts.

Data shows that botched bum lifts have permanently disfigured women and required surgery to rectify the defective work.

One woman told The Independent she was put in a coma for four days after a liquid bum job went wrong. She said the ordeal has left her with chest and arm pain.