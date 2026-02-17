Chinese lunar new year 2026: Which zodiac animal are you?
The year of the horse is full of ambition and new opportunities
The Chinese Lunar New Year has arrived, ushering in 2026 as the auspicious Year of the Horse. This ancient astrological cycle, which dates back over 3,500 years, operates on a 12-year rotation, with each period symbolised by a distinct animal.
Each creature is believed to impart unique energies and fortunes, influencing individuals differently depending on their own birth year animal.
The celebration itself is China’s most significant, deeply embedded in the nation’s cultural and social heritage. The Horse symbolises freedom, vitality, and ambition, and is seen as a time for new opportunities. The last time the Horse took centre stage was in 2014.
You can find your Chinese zodiac sign below.
Which Chinese zodiac animal represents the year I was born?
Snake (1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025, 2037)
The snake embodies duality, considered sly, vain and scheming by some and wiley, resilient and dynamic by others. It’s mysterious, energetic and passionate.
Rooster (1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029, 2041)
The hard-working rooster is up at the crack of dawn, working diligently and learning. It’s earnest and honest but can be a bit selfish at times.
Pig (1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031, 2043)
Charming and sociable, the pig is considered the embodiment of luck and wealth in Chinese culture. Generous and caring, the pig will always have lifelong friends and be immensely popular.
Rat (1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020, 2032)
Clever and ambitious, the rat knows how to survive in difficult conditions. Adaptable and quick-witted they can achieve success with their skills.
Monkey (1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028, 2040)
The cheeky monkey is mischievous, but knows how to get its way by influencing people with its charming and entertaining presence.
Horse (1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026)
Attractive and animated, the horse certainly knows how to make its presence felt. Its independent and adventurous, but can struggle with impatience.
Goat (1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027, 2039)
Not a fan of the limelight, the goat likes to blend into the background, preferring simplicity and elegance. They avoid confrontation and love being nurtured.
Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022, 2034)
Full of vitality, the tiger is bold, adventurous and energetic. But beware, because once prodded it can pounce with fierce aggression.
Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021, 2033)
The ox is reliable, hard-working, patient and clever. Full of strength, they make great friends, but don’t mind spending time on their own when needed.
Dragon (1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024, 2036)
Ostentatious, brave, and bold, the dragon knows how to put on a show. Although sometimes eccentric, they make great leaders.
Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035)
Although they’re small, the rabbit is graceful, stylish and lovable. Prone to shyness sometimes, the rabbit is very affectionate.
Dog (1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030, 2042)
Loyal and friendly, they make the best companions a person can have. Sometimes they can be stubborn, but always find their way back to balance.
