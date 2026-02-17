Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Chinese Lunar New Year has arrived, ushering in 2026 as the auspicious Year of the Horse. This ancient astrological cycle, which dates back over 3,500 years, operates on a 12-year rotation, with each period symbolised by a distinct animal.

Each creature is believed to impart unique energies and fortunes, influencing individuals differently depending on their own birth year animal.

The celebration itself is China’s most significant, deeply embedded in the nation’s cultural and social heritage. The Horse symbolises freedom, vitality, and ambition, and is seen as a time for new opportunities. The last time the Horse took centre stage was in 2014.

You can find your Chinese zodiac sign below.

Which Chinese zodiac animal represents the year I was born?

Snake (1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025, 2037)

The snake embodies duality, considered sly, vain and scheming by some and wiley, resilient and dynamic by others. It’s mysterious, energetic and passionate.

Rooster (1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029, 2041)

The hard-working rooster is up at the crack of dawn, working diligently and learning. It’s earnest and honest but can be a bit selfish at times.

open image in gallery Young girls display a horse figurine in front of their store during the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Horse in the Chinatown district of Manila. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Pig (1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031, 2043)

Charming and sociable, the pig is considered the embodiment of luck and wealth in Chinese culture. Generous and caring, the pig will always have lifelong friends and be immensely popular.

Rat (1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020, 2032)

Clever and ambitious, the rat knows how to survive in difficult conditions. Adaptable and quick-witted they can achieve success with their skills.

Monkey (1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028, 2040)

The cheeky monkey is mischievous, but knows how to get its way by influencing people with its charming and entertaining presence.

Horse (1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026)

Attractive and animated, the horse certainly knows how to make its presence felt. Its independent and adventurous, but can struggle with impatience.

open image in gallery A vendor looks on through figures of a horse and an ox at a holiday street market on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Horse at the Niangniang Temple in Beijing, China. ( REUTERS )

Goat (1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027, 2039)

Not a fan of the limelight, the goat likes to blend into the background, preferring simplicity and elegance. They avoid confrontation and love being nurtured.

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022, 2034)

Full of vitality, the tiger is bold, adventurous and energetic. But beware, because once prodded it can pounce with fierce aggression.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021, 2033)

The ox is reliable, hard-working, patient and clever. Full of strength, they make great friends, but don’t mind spending time on their own when needed.

Dragon (1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024, 2036)

Ostentatious, brave, and bold, the dragon knows how to put on a show. Although sometimes eccentric, they make great leaders.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035)

Although they’re small, the rabbit is graceful, stylish and lovable. Prone to shyness sometimes, the rabbit is very affectionate.

Dog (1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030, 2042)

Loyal and friendly, they make the best companions a person can have. Sometimes they can be stubborn, but always find their way back to balance.