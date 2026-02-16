Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Year of the Horse: Behind the Lunar New Year symbol for 2026

Local Chinese artists group gather to perform during celebration of the Lunar New Year of the Horse at Thuwunna stadium, Myanmar
Local Chinese artists group gather to perform during celebration of the Lunar New Year of the Horse at Thuwunna stadium, Myanmar (AP)
  • Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, Tet, or Seollal, is a major festival celebrated across various Asian countries and by diaspora communities worldwide.
  • The festival begins with the first new moon of the lunar calendar and concludes 15 days later, with its dates typically falling between late January and mid-February.
  • In the Chinese zodiac, 2026 will be the Year of the Horse, symbolising freedom, vitality, and ambition, and is seen as a time for new opportunities.
  • Traditional celebrations involve wearing red, decorating with red lanterns, setting off firecrackers to ward off the mythical monster Nian, and exchanging money in red envelopes.
  • The festivities also include ancestor worship rituals and the consumption of specific traditional foods, such as dumplings, rice cakes, and "long-life noodles," which vary by culture.
