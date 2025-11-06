Chick-Fil-A brings back much-loved milkshake flavor for the holidays. Here’s when you can get it
Peppermint is coming to town, specifically, Chick-fil-A restaurants, on November 10
Get ready to sleigh your sweet tooth.
Chick‑fil‑A’s beloved peppermint treats are set to return to restaurants starting November 10.
The signature offerings include the hand‑spun Peppermint Chip Milkshake featuring the chain’s Icedream dessert and blended with peppermint bark chips. Two coffees, the Peppermint Chip Frosted Coffee, and a Peppermint Iced Coffee, will also return nationwide.
In addition to seasonal beverages and desserts, Chick‑fil‑A is leaning into the gathering‑friendly season with a 30‑count nugget tray.
For holiday shoppers with Chick-Fil-A superfans in their lives, the company launched an exclusive merch collection, including a Chick-fil-A Sauce blanket, waffle fry heart earrings and chicken sandwich string lights.
The chain is also expanding its digital entertainment. The free Chick‑fil‑A Play app and YouTube channel will stream Season Two of the animated series Legends of Evergreen Hills.
The five-episode, 22-minute animated series follows 12-year-old Sam and friends on holiday adventures in Evergreen Hills, blending humor, heart, and festive spirit for family enjoyment, the company says.
“At Chick-fil-A, we want to help guests slow down, come together and enjoy great food with even more ways to connect amid the holiday hustle,” Khalilah Cooper, vice president of brand strategy, advertising and media at Chick-fil-A, said in a news release.
“This year we’re offering even more ways to make the season easier — and more meaningful — from shareable menu favorites and seasonal treats to new family content and thoughtful gifts. However guests choose to celebrate, we hope to help them slow down and savor their time together.”
There are more than 3,000 Chick‑fil‑A restaurants across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.
