Woman in ‘disbelief’ after using ChatGPT to pick winning Powerball numbers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Michigan resident used AI to her — and her wallet’s — advantage while playing the lottery.

Tammy Carvey, 45, decided to purchase a ticket after she noticed that the Powerball jackpot was more than $1 billion in early September. She told the Michigan Lottery she really only splurges on a ticket when the jackpot “gets up there.”

But instead of picking her own numbers, she asked ChatGPT to do the honors. She then purchased her ticket via MichiganLottery.com.

“I asked ChatGPT for a set of Powerball numbers and those are the numbers I played on my ticket,” Carvey told the Michigan Lottery.

“When I checked the winning numbers, I saw I matched four white balls and the Powerball and knew I had to have won something,” she continued. “Google told me it was a $50,000 prize, so that’s what I thought I’d won. It wasn’t until I logged into my Michigan Lottery account that I realized I added the Power Play to my ticket and actually won $100,000! My husband and I were in total disbelief.”

Tammy Carvey used ChatGPT to pick her Powerball numbers ( Michigan Lottery )

With her winnings, Carvey plans to pay off her home and save the rest, she told the Michigan Lottery.

In North Carolina, a convenience store worker who bought a lottery ticket on her way to break ended her shift much richer.

Nora Huntley of Polkton bought a 5 Times Lucky ticket from the Marathon Food Center on U.S. Route 74, where she works, according to a blog post from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The $5 ticket she bought on her break turned into a $200,000 jackpot.

“I saw a two and zero so I thought I won $20,” she said. “I was stunned.”

The grandmother of 15 will share her grand prize with her family.

Elsewhere, a Kendall County, Illinois, man won $550,000 last month after he matched all five numbers in the Lucky Day Lotto drawing.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, recalled waking up his wife to tell her the good news.

“I woke her up and asked, ‘Honey, where do you want to move? I just won the lottery!’ She started hyperventilating. I almost called 911,” he said.

After dwelling on what to do with the prize money, the couple decided to put some toward a vacation.

“We’re going to take a dream trip to Hawaii this winter to visit family and make the holidays unforgettable!” the winner said. “This also sets us up nicely for retirement.”