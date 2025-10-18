Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A convenience store worker bought a lottery ticket on her way to break, and she ended her shift much richer.

Nora Huntley of Polkton, North Carolina, bought a 5 Times Lucky ticket from the Marathon Food Center on U.S. Route 74, where she works, the North Carolina Education Lottery said in a blog post.

The $5 lotto ticket that she bought on her break turned into a $200,000 jackpot.

“I saw a two and zero so I thought I won $20,” she said. “I was stunned.”

open image in gallery A convenience store worker bought a lottery ticket on her way to break, and she ended her shift much richer ( Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images )

The grandmother of 15 will share her grand prize with her family.

“This is really going to come in handy,” she said, calling her winnings a “blessing” and claiming she “just got lucky.”

Huntley claimed her prize on Wednesday, taking home $143,501 after state and federal taxes.

The 5 Times Lucky game rolled out just this past July with five $200,000 top prizes. There are only two jackpots left to be claimed.

The NC Education Lottery was established in 2005, and its net profits are allocated to education expenses in the state, ranging from academic pre-K programs to college scholarships. By 2016, the NC Education Lottery had made more than $4.6 billion in education funding.

open image in gallery The $5 lotto ticket that Nora Huntley of Polkton, North Carolina, bought on her break turned into a $200,000 jackpot ( Joe Raedle/Getty Images )

In September, a North Carolina house cleaner won a six-figure payday on a $10 bet.

Chelsea Carter of Ocean Isle Beach took a chance on the Monopoly Digital Instants game from the NC Education Lottery and won $626,543.

“Today is my 40th birthday,” Carter said in a video of her collecting her winnings. “This is the best birthday present ever.”

Carter called herself an “everyday person” who cleans houses for a living.

“Everyday people can win something like this, and we did,” she said.