Convenience store worker bought a lotto ticket on her way to break. It ended with her much richer
‘This is really going to come in handy,’ Nora Huntley of Polkton, North Carolina, said of jackpot
A convenience store worker bought a lottery ticket on her way to break, and she ended her shift much richer.
Nora Huntley of Polkton, North Carolina, bought a 5 Times Lucky ticket from the Marathon Food Center on U.S. Route 74, where she works, the North Carolina Education Lottery said in a blog post.
The $5 lotto ticket that she bought on her break turned into a $200,000 jackpot.
“I saw a two and zero so I thought I won $20,” she said. “I was stunned.”
The grandmother of 15 will share her grand prize with her family.
“This is really going to come in handy,” she said, calling her winnings a “blessing” and claiming she “just got lucky.”
Huntley claimed her prize on Wednesday, taking home $143,501 after state and federal taxes.
The 5 Times Lucky game rolled out just this past July with five $200,000 top prizes. There are only two jackpots left to be claimed.
The NC Education Lottery was established in 2005, and its net profits are allocated to education expenses in the state, ranging from academic pre-K programs to college scholarships. By 2016, the NC Education Lottery had made more than $4.6 billion in education funding.
In September, a North Carolina house cleaner won a six-figure payday on a $10 bet.
Chelsea Carter of Ocean Isle Beach took a chance on the Monopoly Digital Instants game from the NC Education Lottery and won $626,543.
“Today is my 40th birthday,” Carter said in a video of her collecting her winnings. “This is the best birthday present ever.”
Carter called herself an “everyday person” who cleans houses for a living.
“Everyday people can win something like this, and we did,” she said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments