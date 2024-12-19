Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Charlotte Hornets have issued an apology for taking away a PlayStation 5 video game console from a 13-year-old fan after it was gifted to him during a skit on the basketball court.

The incident occurred on Monday (December 16) during the NBA team’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. In a viral X/Twitter post shared by user Adam Turner, a 13-year-old fan was introduced to Hornets mascot Hugo — dressed as Santa Claus — and was gifted the PS5, as the interaction was shown on the jumbotron.

However, Turner claimed in his post that once the cameras were off, the Hornets mascot took away the $500 gaming system from the young fan and gave him a jersey instead, sparking viral outrage on social media.

“It’s so crazy to have the new-in-box PS5 on hand, give it to a child, and then take it away, all like a week before Christmas. like the emotional whiplash for the kid has got to be so insane,” one person wrote.

“This is either the most embarrassing and pathetic thing the Hornets organization has ever done (impressive feat when you consider the on-court product they supply) or there’s an employee that really needs to reevaluate their life choices,” another posted.

The Charlotte Hornets addressed the incident in a statement to Queens City News the following day, claiming that what happened on the court was meant to be a skit.

“During last night’s game, there was an on-court skit that missed the mark. The skit included bad decision making and poor communication,” the statement read on Tuesday (December 17). “Simply put, we turned the ball over and we apologize.”

open image in gallery NBA team apologizes for taking PS5 away from 13-year-old fan after gifting it to him during on-court skit ( Getty Images )

The NBA team also said they’ve since reached out to the 13-year-old fan and will be giving him a few gifts in return.

“We will be providing the fan with the PS5 that he should have taken home last night along with a VIP experience to a future game,” the statement continued. “Our goal is and will remain to elevate the guest experience for every person that enters Spectrum Center, and to show our fans how much we appreciate their relentless support.”

Hornets season ticket holder Alexei Phillips told Queens City News that his nephew Jack was given the PS5, before it was taken away from him on the court.

open image in gallery Hornets fan Alexei Phillips says his nephew Jack was confused when the PS5 was taken away from him ( X/Twitter )

Phillips explained that prior to the incident, Hornets staff had asked Jack and his family if they wanted to be on the court with Hugo the mascot. His family agreed, but Phillips said he didn’t realize what was happening until right before his nephew stepped on the court.

“They just said they’re not going to keep what they get, however, they’re going to get a jersey afterward,” Phillips explained.

The Hornets fan said he didn’t have the chance to tell his nephew that he wouldn’t be keeping the gift. Jack was confused when the PS5 was taken from him off-camera, especially since the dancers and cheerleaders at the stadium had congratulated him on receiving the prize.

“There was even a Hornets dancer who actually gave him the PS5… she starts to pack it up for him in the bag,” Phillips recalled.

The ticketholder said it wasn’t until they were “backstage” when the same Hornets employee who initially approached them had asked to take away the PlayStation console.

“Everybody thinks he’s joking because nobody would think he’d be taking the PS5 from the kid,” Phillips said, noting that things “got pretty awkward” when Jack learned he wasn’t keeping the video game system at the time.