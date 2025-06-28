Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Charlize Theron has revealed she hates online dating because every man always has the same two red flags featured on their profile.

The 49-year-old Monster star, who adopted her first daughter Jackson in 2012 and her second daughter August in 2015, never married but has been romantically involved with Stuart Townsend and Sean Penn.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Theron said she is on the A-list dating app Raya but hasn’t used the platform properly since she landed two dates when her friend initially signed her up.

“Every guy has a Burning Man picture,” she explained of her reason for swerving the app, referencing the “experiment in temporary community” in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert that’s designed to test the “radical self-sufficiency” of festivalgoers.

Theron added that the users featured on the elite dating app, which describes itself as a “private global community”, are mostly “a CEO of nothing” and “all into fitness” or the “creative director of nothing”.

“Then you meet with them, and they're not. I just say it up front. I'm like, ‘Well, why did you put that on your thing?’ No, I don't like it,” she said.

It comes after Theron previously revealed in 2022 that she’d turned down a relationship because she felt rusty romantically. “Somebody was interested in doing this thing with me,” she said.

Charlize Theron has revealed why she disliked her experience on the A-list dating app Raya ( Getty Images for Critics Choice )

“It was just a deep dive into a relationship. And I was just like, I don’t know if I wanna … I just feel so out of practice,” she said.

Additionally, back in 2020, the actor admitted on The Drew Barrymore Show that she hadn’t dated anyone in more than five years.“I feel like I’m in a place in my life where you gotta come with a lot of game,” she said.

“Not the kind of game that we think of. The kind of game that’s like: ‘My life is really good, so you better be able to bring that and maybe better,’ because I just won’t accept anything less.”

Theron added: “I can honestly say this, on my life, I don’t feel lonely.”