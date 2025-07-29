Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty split after 13 years of marriage
Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty have split after 13 years of marriage.
The TV presenters - who have been married since 2012 - announced the news on Tuesday.
In a joint statement, they said: “We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved.
“We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected.
“There will be no further comment.”
Before marrying Kielty, This Morning presenter Deeley, 48, was married to businessman Mark Whelan for five years. They divorced in 2006.
Northern Irish comedian and presenter Kielty was in a high-profile relationship with Amanda Bryam for five years, separating in 2003.
Deeley and had known each other for years before becoming a romantic item, hosting Fame Academy together for two seasons in 2002 and 2003.
The couple wed in September 2012 at a ceremony in Rome. They have two sons together - one born in January 2016 and another June 2018.
