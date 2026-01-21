‘Potentially fatal’ cans of tuna under recall were shipped to multiple states

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tuna lovers stocking up on Genova brand cans may want to double-check their items to make sure they weren't part of an FDA recall.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned consumers Monday that canned tuna that had been recalled last year was accidentally shipped to stores in several states.

According to the recall alert, Tri-Union Seafoods said that a third-party "inadvertently" shipped a load of recalled tuna out to retailers. The tuna had been quarantined as part of a February 2025 recall.

The initial recall was issued after Tri-Union Seafoods learned that one of its cans' easy-open pull tab lid was defective. Not only could the cans leak, but they also run the risk of becoming "contaminated by clostridium botulinuma a potentially fatal form of food poisoning," according to a federal official.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration put out a warning to consumers that previously recalled tuna has been shipped out to retailers. The products’ cans can be damaged, allowing for both leakage and contamination by harmful bacteria ( Jc Milhet/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images )

The recalled cans were shipped to retailers in the following areas:

Meijer — Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin

Giant Foods — Maryland and Virginia

Safeway, Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions — California

The recalled products can be identified by specific can codes and Best if Used By dates, as well as by UPC.

The two recalled products are:

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz 4 Pack, with a UPC number of 4800073265, using the can codes S84N D2L and S84N D3L and with a best if used by date of January 21, 2028.

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Sea Salt 5.0 oz, with a UPC number of 4800013275., using the can code S88N D1M and with a best if used by date of January 17, 2028.

Officials have warned consumers not to use the tuna, "even if it does not look or smell spoiled." The recall further warns that anyone who has consumed the tuna and feels to ill to seek "immediate medical attention."

Anyone with recalled cans can return them to the place of purchase to request a refund.