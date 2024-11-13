Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

TikTok influencer Campbell ‘Pookie’ Puckett announced the birth of her first child with her husband, Jett Puckett, in a touching Instagram post on Tuesday.

The married couple – who rose to internet fame for their outfit check videos during Jett referred to his wife as “Pookie” – announced they were expecting their first child together back in June. Now, Campbell has welcomed their daughter in a new video on Instagram.

“My angel has now given me another angel,” Jett said as he filmed Campbell holding their newborn in a hospital bed. “Daddy’s got two angels: Pookie and mini-Pookie.”

The post’s caption reads: “She’s here and we are so in love.”

“I did not know it’d be like this, but I literally held one leg of Campbell and the nurse held the other and we brought the baby into the world together,” Jett added. “It was incredible. I literally watched our daughter come out of Campbell into the world.”

“I had no idea it would be like that. It was an unforgettable experience that I will treasure forever, babe.”

“She’s perfect,” Campbell said as the video came to a close. “We love you so much.”

“Perfect mama and perfect daughter,” Jeff added.

Campbell and Jett arrived at the hospital on Monday to welcome their baby girl. Jett gifted Campbell an orange Hermès bag as a “push present,” according to a video posted on Campbell’s TikTok.

“My beautiful angel pie Pookie is preparing to give birth to our daughter,” Jett said in the clip. “And now it’s officially time for her push present.”

open image in gallery The pair are known for outfit check videos ( Getty Images for Revolve )

In a TikTok post earlier this year, Campbell revealed she had a “health scare” during her pregnancy, telling viewers that she hs been “going to the doctors more often with [her] pregnancy.”

“We had a little bit of a scare, and now I see a certain specialist,” she said. “I’m not going to go into too much detail. Everything is hopefully okay and the baby is healthy.”

The couple, who got married in 2018, have “always dreamed of” becoming parents, Campbell previously told People.

“Jett and I have been together for nine years, married for six, and I’m most excited to see him become a dad — I’ve thought about that since I met him,” she said.