Campbell ‘Pookie’ Puckett reveals she experienced a ‘scare’ during her pregnancy

Influencer Campbell “Pookie” Puckett has revealed that she experienced a health “scarce” during her pregnancy.

The 31-year-old TikToker– who’s currently expecting her first baby with husband Jett Puckett – shared an update about her physical health in a recent video posted to her TikTok. While she filmed herself applying her makeup, as she was getting ready for her ultrasound appointment, she confessed that she’s been “going to the doctors more often with [her] pregnancy.”

“We had a little bit of a scare, and now I see a certain specialist,” she explained. “I’m not going to go into too much detail. Everything is hopefully okay and the baby is healthy.”

Although she didn’t specify what the scare was, Campbell still shared what she learned from the difficult experience.

“It’s just so scary that there’s so many different scenarios with pregnancy. This is just a reminder to not compare your pregnancy to anyone else’s,” she added. “And just to trust that everything’s gonna be okay.”

Campbell then expressed how “grateful” she was to have her husband by her side throughout her pregnancy. “He has been just the best,” she said. “And I just cannot wait to see him be a dad. He is seriously going to be the best dad ever, and it makes me emotional.”

She shared a few more experiences she had throughout her pregnancy, noting that she’s seen her “lips are getting bigger,” which she said her husband was “a fan” of. Campbell also confessed that while she’s “had lip filler in the past,” how her lips looked in that video was “all natural.”

“Everything is bigger during pregnancy, boobs, butt, legs,” she added. “I’m just embracing it.”

In the comments of the video, which has more than 1.3 million views, many fans went on to send her sweet messages of support. They also shared how they could relate to the experiences she’s had during her pregnancy.

“I’m praying for the rest of your pregnancy to go smoothly and your sweet baby’s safe arrival,” one wrote. “Y’all are going to be such wonderful parents.”

“Pregnancy is truly so terrifying and amazing at the same time, hope everything goes well for the rest of your pregnancy!!” another wrote.

“I had to see a perinatal specialist for a majority of my pregnancy. Having a doctor keeping an eye on things gives such peace of mind,” a third commented. “Just take it easy and be easy on yourself.”

Jett and Campbell revealed in June they are having a baby. In a video shared to Campbell’s social media accounts, she and her husband walked down the steps of a house, before he cradled her baby bump. Campbell was also shown wearing a body-con dress and posing on a blanket, as her baby bump was adorned with flower petals.

Campbell’s video ended with her husband hugging her from behind before she noted that she’ll be welcoming her baby in November 2024. “Our greatest blessing… Baby Puckett coming soon,” she wrote in the caption.

Speaking to People, Campbell expressed how excited she and her partner are to become parents, noting that they’ve “always dreamed of” it. “Jett and I have been together for nine years, married for six, and I’m most excited to see him become a dad — I’ve thought about that since I met him,” she explained.

open image in gallery Jett Puckett and Campbell Puckett attend the 2024 CMT Music Awards ( Getty Images for CMT )

In a joint statement, the couple, who’ve not yet revealed the sex of their baby, also added: “Our life has been building up to this moment, and we could not be more excited and blessed to bring another life into the world. We’re ready for this next phase in our life and this new purpose as parents.”

Throughout the last year, Campbell and Jett have risen to popularity with their viral videos about their outfits on TikTok. During a majority of the clips, Jett lovingly calls his wife “Pookie” and praises her looks. However, they were hit with immense scrutiny in January, as viewers began to dig through their online history, with one viral video narrating Jett’s resume alongside a screenshot of what appeared to be his LinkedIn. Reddit users also found multiple photos from the couple’s past, including an image on Facebook of Campbell posing in front of a Confederate flag.

The circulation of the photos sparked backlash online, prompting Campbell to take to her Instagram Story to apologize and address the situation. She also defended the photos, saying that she was young and naive when she took them.

“As some of you may have seen, some old photos of mine have recently resurfaced,” she wrote on her Instagram Story in January. “At the time these photos were taken, I was 20. I didn’t fully understand the impact of my actions the way I do now, 12 years later. I fully apologize for the harm this may have caused for some and take full responsibility.”