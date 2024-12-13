Caitlin Clark responds after Megyn Kelly slams comments about white privilege

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Caitlin Clark has responded to Megyn Kelly’s criticism after the firebrand commentator slammed Clark’s acknowledgment of her white privilege.

The Indiana Fever player was announced as Time magazine’s Athlete of the Year on Tuesday (December 10). During an accompanying interview with the magazine, Clark said the WNBA was “built on” Black players and that they should be highlighted more.

“I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege,” she told the publication. “A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been Black players. This league has kind of been built on them. The more we can appreciate that, highlight that, talk about that, and then continue to have brands and companies invest in those players that have made this league incredible, I think it’s very important.”

The former Fox News host highlighted that quote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) as she accused the basketball player of apologizing for her ethnicity. “Look at this. She’s on the knee all but apologizing for being white and getting attention,” the post read.

“The self-flagellation. The ‘Oh pls pay attention to the black players who are REALY the ones you want to celebrate.’ Condescending. Fake. Transparent. Sad.”

Clark (left) was recently named Time’s Athlete of the Year ( Getty Images )

On Wednesday (December 11) Clark attended a Time dinner, which featured a conversation moderated by NBC Sports host, Maria Taylor.

Taylor asked the 2024 Rookie of the Year winner about Kelly’s criticism, to which Clark responded: “One of my best skills is just blocking things out.

“The only opinions I really care about are the people I love, my teammates, my coaches, the people inside our locker room, the people I see every single day and I know have my best interest at heart,” Clark said.

Speaking further about her comments on white privilege, Clark added: “I know what this league was about … it’s only been around 25-plus years, and so I know there has been so many amazing Black women that have been in this league — and continuing to uplift them is very important and that’s something I’m very aware of.”

During another portion of her magazine interview, Clark also addressed the rumored rivalry between her and fellow WNBA player Angel Reese.

She explained that despite the two of them being pitted against each other, she doesn’t personally view her as a rival.

“I don’t get that at all,” she said. “We’re not best friends, by any means, but we’re very respectful of one another.”

The Indiana Fever player continued: “Yes, we have had tremendous battles. But when have I ever guarded her? And when has she guarded me?”