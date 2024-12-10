Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Caitlin Clark has spoken out about her rumored rivalry with fellow WNBA star Angel Reese as she was named Time’s 2024 Athlete of the Year.

The 22-year-old point guard addressed how she and Reese have been pitted against each other during her interview with Time magazine, published on Tuesday (December 10). The feud rumors came after the University of Iowa’s women’s basketball team won the 2023 National Championship against LSU, when Reese seemingly mocked Clark with a hand gesture.

The two basketball stars have still been viewed as rivals since entering the WNBA in 2024, which Clark doesn’t understand.

“I don’t get that at all,” she said. “We’re not best friends, by any means, but we’re very respectful of one another.”

The Indiana Fever player continued: “Yes, we have had tremendous battles. But when have I ever guarded her? And when has she guarded me?”

Clark also addressed Reese’s previous hand gesture toward her, saying she “didn’t think it was taunting” and that “it really didn’t bother” her. However, she isn’t happy that fans have continued to talk about her and the Chicago Sky star’s relationship, rather than the games they play.

Caitlin Clark says the perceived rivalry between her and Angel Reese is ‘fabricated’ ( Getty Images )

“It’s just like, ‘Why don’t you talk about them winning? Or the incredible run that we went on that nobody would have thought we would have ever gone on?” she added. “The only thing people cared about was this controversy that was really fabricated and made up, and then that has continued to be the case ever since.”

In June, the WNBA stars met on the court again, as the Indiana Fever won the first pro match against the Chicago Sky with a close score of 71-70. During the third quarter, Chicago Sky star Chennedy Carter hip-checked Clark to the floor, before Reese was seen jumping off the bench. Fans were quick to assume that she was cheering for Carter hip-checking Clark, adding even more fuel to the feud rumors.

At the time, many publications were quick to assume that Clark was being targeted, including the Chicago Tribune, which alleged that Carter’s move would have been “seen as an assault” if it happened off the court. However, Clark didn’t agree with the claims.

“I neverthought I was being targeted,” she told Time. “Obviously, that shouldn’t ever happen within a game. But basketball is physical. Your emotions can get the best of you. My emotions have gotten the best of me many times.”

Clark also clarified that she didn’t even see Reese respond to the incident on the bench. “I don’t even know if she really knew what happened,” she added. “Honestly, I don’t think she was cheering because somebody hit me. I really don’t think that would be the case. I hope not.”

Meanwhile, Reese has previously shared her perspective on the perceived rivalry with Clark. During an appearance at a Complex Conversations event last month, she acknowledged that there’s been this “competition” between her and Clark since college.

“Being able to play against Caitlin, I’ve been playing against Caitlin since we were probably in eighth or ninth grade. We both were really competitive in AAU,” she said, referring to the Amateur Athletic Union. “I went to Maryland, she went to Iowa so we competed there and then finally being able to compete in the national championship. People don’t know the legacy of us being able to play against each other for a really long time.”

While she admitted that the online rumors about her and Clark’s friendship have gone too far, Reese said it wasn’t necessarily a bad thing all the time.

“Obviously social media is going to put two women against each other,” she added. “I think it’s been something that’s negative, but also positive. I think it shines light on women’s basketball, so I’ll take that as being able to be the person that gets the hate. But I know that at the end of the day, I’m growing women’s basketball and helping women’s basketball.”