I tested an $1,700 stroller — and I now understand the hype
The ultra-luxurious Bugaboo donkey 5 gets praise for its versatility and all-terrain performance
When it comes to the best stroller, I’ve researched and tested the lot. I was particularly keen to trial the Bugaboo donkey 5 mono stroller with the help of my restless toddler (who would rather be running around than buckled in).
It promises an exceptionally smooth ride, has multiple configurations, and a lot of storage — a perk any parent can appreciate. It also gets praise for its versatility and how easily it can be configured as a double stroller as your family grows.
But, it’s more expensive than my beloved and trusty Uppababy vista, which also comes with the option to configure it as a side-by-side double stroller as your family grows. After testing the donkey 5 for more than two months, on walks with my 20-month-old, however, I’ve definitely questioned which one is best (and continue going back and forth). Is it worth $1,700? I found out.
How I tested
I spent about two months testing out different baby strollers, including the Bugaboo donkey 5. I rotated each of the strollers in and out during my daily walks to our local bakery and to the park with my toddler, often with our diaper bag and sand toys in tow. When it came to the Bugaboo donkey 5, though, I evaluated the factors:
- Ease of setup: I looked for how simple it was to assemble. I took note of how easy it was to take down when I wanted to store it away. I also assessed if it had any intuitive design features.
- Smoothness of the ride: I pushed the Donkey on a range of terrains to test how heavy the stroller felt with my son onboard. I also considered his comfort and whether the seat was big enough.
- Maneuverability and folding mechanism: I’m a mum on the go, so I wanted the stroller to be travel-friendly, easy to handle alone, and simple to fold away. I considered whether it ticked these boxes.
Bugaboo donkey 5 mono two-in-one stroller
- Setup time: 30 minutes
- Unfolded dimensions: L41.7-inch x W23.6-inch x H43.7-inch at highest handlebar position
- Folded dimensions: L35-inch x W23.6-inch x H13.8-inch with two-piece fold; L20.5-inch x W23.6-inch x H35.4-inch with one-piece self-standing fold
- Stroller weight: 32.1lbs with seat, 34.3lbs with bassinet
- Weight limit: Up to 50lbs per seat
- Basket capacity: 22lbs underseat, 22lbs side luggage
- Car seat compatability: Needs car seat adaptor
- Why we love it
- Multiple configurations
- Wheels glide over all types of terrain
- Two areas for storage
- Take note
- Expensive
- Setup took longer than most
Bugaboo donkey 5 assembly
First things first: the assembly process. This was one of the most challenging strollers to build — I am not handy whatsoever, though, and had to ask my husband for help with the framing for the canopy. While some strollers arrived almost entirely assembled, Bugaboo’s donkey was delivered in pieces. I was thankful for the video tutorials, which I watched several times.
Bugaboo donkey 5 features
Aside from the assembly and price, there’s a lot to love about the donkey 5 stroller. The primary feature is its ability to convert into a double side-by-side stroller. You’ll need the extension bundle, which is sold separately, but it’s so easy to extend the chassis (the stroller frame) and clip on an additional seat or bassinet. I think the most underrated feature, however, is how effortlessly and comfortably it glides over any terrain — cracks, bumps, and all. And I didn’t have to exert much energy while pushing my son on our walks.
After living in New York City for six years, I’ve become a semi-professional schlepper, and that’s continued since our move to the California suburbs. And now with a baby, we need to bring so much on the go — even for a quick walk (diapering essentials in case there’s an unexpected blowout, an extra change of clothes, snacks, and so on).
The donkey 2 is a schlepper’s dream ride. It comes with two storage options: the underseat basket and the side luggage basket. Most strollers have the former, but the latter is unique to the donkey, and you can eventually replace it with a bassinet or seat for baby number two. This bonus storage can make the stroller feel a bit bulkier, even though it’s the same width or narrower than most other strollers on the market. For reference, both the donkey and Upperbaby vista v3 are 23.6 inches wide, although I would have thought the vista was narrower.
Bugaboo donkey 5 fold
Following a review of the mechanics of the stroller, the final test was the foldability. For added convenience, there are two options: the “standing fold”, which involves collapsing the entire stroller with the seat and side storage attached, or the two-piece fold. The standing fold isn’t the most compact option, and the process itself feels clunkier and more awkward, so I preferred removing the seat and storage before collapsing the chassis separately.
Is the Bugaboo donkey 5 stroller worth it?
Despite my reservations, I ultimately loved using Bugaboo’s donkey 5 stroller. Yes, it’s pricey, but I understand why: the high-quality look and feel. I didn’t really feel the weight of the stroller, and the all-terrain functionality made pushing and maneuvering effortless. It’s difficult to know whether I’d prefer a side-by-side or stacked-style stroller with two or more kids, but I understand why that feature appeals to so many parents who have invested in the donkey. If you are willing to shell out $1,700 for a stroller, I highly recommend this one.
