I tested an $1,700 stroller — and I now understand the hype

When it comes to the best stroller, I’ve researched and tested the lot. I was particularly keen to trial the Bugaboo donkey 5 mono stroller with the help of my restless toddler (who would rather be running around than buckled in).

It promises an exceptionally smooth ride, has multiple configurations, and a lot of storage — a perk any parent can appreciate. It also gets praise for its versatility and how easily it can be configured as a double stroller as your family grows.

But, it’s more expensive than my beloved and trusty Uppababy vista, which also comes with the option to configure it as a side-by-side double stroller as your family grows. After testing the donkey 5 for more than two months, on walks with my 20-month-old, however, I’ve definitely questioned which one is best (and continue going back and forth). Is it worth $1,700? I found out.

How I tested

I went about my daily tasks to see if this stroller made a difference ( Blake Bakkila/The Independent )

I spent about two months testing out different baby strollers, including the Bugaboo donkey 5. I rotated each of the strollers in and out during my daily walks to our local bakery and to the park with my toddler, often with our diaper bag and sand toys in tow. When it came to the Bugaboo donkey 5, though, I evaluated the factors:

Ease of setup: I looked for how simple it was to assemble. I took note of how easy it was to take down when I wanted to store it away. I also assessed if it had any intuitive design features.

Smoothness of the ride: I pushed the Donkey on a range of terrains to test how heavy the stroller felt with my son onboard. I also considered his comfort and whether the seat was big enough.

Maneuverability and folding mechanism: I'm a mum on the go, so I wanted the stroller to be travel-friendly, easy to handle alone, and simple to fold away. I considered whether it ticked these boxes.

Blake Bakkila has been writing and reviewing parenting essentials for more than a decade. She was previously senior commerce editor at BabyCenter and is a parent, with years of hands-on experience using a stroller before taking on this review, so she knows the importance of practicality and reliability.