Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tallulah Willis has spoken about embracing her resemblance to her father Bruce Willis after being bullied over her appearance as a teenager.

The 31-year-old is one of the actor’s five daughters. In February 2023, the Die Hard star’s family announced that he has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a degenerative brain condition that impacts communication and behaviour.

Earlier this week, Tallulah made an emotional statement on Instagram in which she celebrated the physical features she shares with her father, including “dare I say it, the chin” that once made her “want to end it all”.

“My Lordy! if I am NOT this man’s child,” she wrote in a post, which featured photos of herself at last year’s anniversary screening of Pulp Fiction together with photos of her dad in the 1997 film Fifth Element.

She went on to say that the physical attributes she shares with Bruce once made her insecure, but that they are now “the most precious gift I could be bestowed with”.

Tallulah went on to call out Perez Hilton, a celebrity blogger who had been popular in the Noughties, writing: “hey @perez remember when you bullied a 13 year old for money?”

“I used to not be able to say the word chin out loud,” she continued. “It was my dirty sinful malady, center [sic] stage for all the world to see. At least that’s what you guys said, over and over and over and over.”

Tallulah added: “What a cursed child I was for inheriting this joyful, expressive feature, alive with emotion!”

“I’m angry at the adults [that] planted the seeds of self hate, and I’m proud of myself for the work I’ve [done] to rip that hate out from the roots!” she said.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Perez Hilton for comment.

Bruce has three older children from his previous marriage to Demi Moore: Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah. After marrying Emma Heming Willis in 2009, the couple welcomed two children of their own, Mabel Ray Willis, 13, and Evelyn Penn Willis, 11.

The Pulp Fiction star was moved into a one-story home near his family’s home in August this year for the sake of the couple’s children, as well as to receive constant care.

open image in gallery ( Tallulah Willis/Instagram )

His family members have previously received backlash for posting photographs of him on social media, which Tallulah addressed in June.

At the time, she had posted a series of photos on Instagram featuring her father with the caption: “Sunday funday at Grams! Grateful.”

Some critics, however, said they shouldn’t be posting photos of the actor without his permission. “I don’t think you should expose your dad to the public! He is vulnerable!” one comment read. “And some things should be kept private! You don’t have his permission to post it!”

Tallulah replied to the person, clarifying that both she and her family use their best judgment when it comes to posting about Bruce.

open image in gallery Willis with his wife Emma Heming (far left), and daughters Rumer, Tallulah and Scout in 2018 ( Getty Images For Comedy Central )

“Hi. I hear that. As a family we use our discretion when posting. Today was a great day filled with smiles,” her response read. “I made the judgment call to show that to the world, because I know what he means to everyone.”

Last month, his wife, the model and actor Emma Hemming Willis, published a book titled The Unexpected Journey: FInding Strength, Hope and Yourself on the Caregiving Path.

“Born from grief, shaped by love, and guided by purpose, this is the book I needed back when Bruce was first diagnosed and I was frozen with fear and uncertainty,” she said.

“This is the book I trust will help the next caregiver. It is filled with support, insight, and the hope needed to navigate this journey.”