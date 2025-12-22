Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, has mixed feelings this holiday season amid her husband’s dementia diagnosis.

The 70-year-old actor’s family announced in 2023 that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), only a year after they said he was “stepping away” from acting because he had aphasia.

Since announcing her husband’s diagnosis, Heming Willis has spoken often about his health and how it’s affected their two daughters, Mabel Ray, 13, and Evelyn Penn, 11.

In a blog post shared on Saturday titled “The Holiday Looks Different Now,” she wrote about how her feelings and holiday traditions have changed since her husband’s diagnosis.

“Traditions that once felt somewhat effortless require planning- lots of planning. Moments that once brought uncomplicated joy may arrive tangled in a web of grief,” Heming Willis, who is the Die Hard star’s primary caregiver, wrote.

open image in gallery Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming says holiday traditions ‘that once felt somewhat effortless require planning’ due to husband’s condition ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Heming Willis is her husband’s primary caregiver ( Getty )

“I know this because I’m living it. Yet despite that, there can still be meaning. There can still be warmth. There can still be joy. I’ve learned that the holidays don’t disappear when dementia enters your life. They change.”

She recalled her husband’s holiday traditions, including how he used to make pancakes in the morning and go out in the snow and play with his young daughters. Although Heming Willis’ family doesn’t have that holiday routine anymore, the actor’s dementia “doesn’t erase those memories.”

She went on to describe the unexpected ways her grief has surfaced this year.

“It can arrive while pulling decorations out of storage, wrapping gifts or hearing a familiar song. It can catch you off guard in the middle of a room full of people, or in the quiet moment when everyone else has gone to bed,” Heming Willis wrote.

As she comes to terms with how different the holidays look this year, she said she’s making space for new memories with her family, without erasing the old ones.

open image in gallery Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023 ( Getty Images for Film at Lincoln )

“There’s a misconception that if the holidays aren’t what they once were, they must be hollow. But meaning doesn’t require everything to stay the same. It requires connection. This holiday season, our family will still unwrap gifts and sit together at breakfast. But instead of Bruce making our favorite pancakes, I will,” she concluded. “There will be laughter and cuddles. And there will almost certainly be tears because we can grieve and make room for joy.”

Heming Willis’s blog post comes one month after she addressed criticism about moving Willis out of their family home due to the degenerative nature of his condition.

“F*** em! As Bruce would say,” she told the audience at End Well 2025, a Los Angeles conference focused on end-of-life care, in November.

She got emotional when she confessed that she was forced to make “impossible decisions” in the wake of her husband’s diagnosis.

“This is not how I envisioned our life,” she said through tears. “So I had to make the best and safest decision for our family. And I knew, by being honest and open about it, that it would be met with a lot of judgment.”