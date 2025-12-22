Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Bruce Willis in never-seen-before footage enjoying rollercoaster ride as wife reflects on happy memories

Video Player Placeholder
Bruce Willis enjoys wild rollercoaster ride in unseen family video as wife makes heartbreaking admission
  • Emma Heming-Willis, wife of actor Bruce Willis, shared a previously unseen video of him enjoying a rollercoaster ride.
  • The video, posted on Instagram on Sunday, shows Willis screaming with glee during a 2008 trip to Six Flags Magic Mountain.
  • Heming-Willis recalled the fun memory, stating she missed him as her 'ride companion'.
  • The actor, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, humorously declared 'I think I wet myself' in the footage.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in