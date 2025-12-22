Bruce Willis in never-seen-before footage enjoying rollercoaster ride as wife reflects on happy memories
- Emma Heming-Willis, wife of actor Bruce Willis, shared a previously unseen video of him enjoying a rollercoaster ride.
- The video, posted on Instagram on Sunday, shows Willis screaming with glee during a 2008 trip to Six Flags Magic Mountain.
- Heming-Willis recalled the fun memory, stating she missed him as her 'ride companion'.
- The actor, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, humorously declared 'I think I wet myself' in the footage.