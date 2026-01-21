Brooklyn vs the Beckhams: Where does the truth lie?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In celebrity culture’s most explosive social media post since 2019’s Wagatha Christie saga, Brooklyn Beckham has shared his side of the story regarding his long-rumoured feud with his family. But what is the truth?

After years of reports about a falling out between him and his wife, Nicola Peltz, and his parents, David and Victoria, the eldest of the Beckham kids has shared a series of bombshell claims on Instagram.

In his six-slide Story post, the 26-year-old makes several shocking allegations and addresses rumours that have been circulating for years.

Here’s a look back at how the drama has unfolded over the years – and, crucially, how Brooklyn’s new claims differ from the previous narrative.

April 2022: Rumours of a Peltz-Beckham feud began circulating around Brooklyn and Nicola’s Palm Beach wedding.

Their big day was about as far away from low-key as you can get, with a rumoured £2.85m budget and a celeb-packed guestlist. But hey, the groom’s family are the Beckhams and the bride’s father is a billionaire, so what did we expect?

At the time of the wedding, a few things raised eyebrows – most notably that the bride did not wear a dress by her mother-in-law’s fashion brand, but instead turned to Italian designer Valentino.

Back then, both sides kept schtum on all feud rumours, but Brooklyn’s Instagram essay now suggests talk of a row was spot on. He also alleges that there were plenty more wedding-related incidents that didn’t make it into the papers.

August 2022: Almost six months after the wedding, the newlyweds addressed the dress saga – giving Variety a version of events that has now been contradicted by Brooklyn.

Nicola told the publication that she was “going to and really wanted to” wear a dress by Victoria. “And then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress”, she continued.

In aVogue interview, Nicola’s longtime stylist Leslie Fremar also described the Valentino bridal gown as “the culmination of a year’s worth of conversations with Valentino creative director Pier Paolo Piccioli’s team”, plus recounted two trips to the brand’s Rome headquarters and two further fittings in the States. Fremar described it as “the ultimate couture experience”.

None of this quite seems to tally with Brooklyn’s new claim: “My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress.”

March 2023: After plenty of speculation over who would attend Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week Show, Nicola joined the Beckhams in the French capital for the big event.

“I couldn't do it without you,” Victoria captioned a family photo featuring Nicola. “I love you all so much.”

October 2023: A stony-faced Nicola fulfilled her daughter-in-law duties once again as she attended the London premiere for David’s Netflix documentary.

Victoria famously doesn’t smile anyway... so maybe the model-turned-actor was just taking inspiration from her mother-in-law?

open image in gallery The Beckhams with Romeo’s girlfriend Mia Regan (left) and Nicola on the right ( PA )

April 2024: While the whole Beckham clan, all of the Spice Girls and even Tom Cruise were at Victoria’s 50th birthday party, Nicola didn’t make it.

The 31-year-old did her best to quash rumours of bad blood – which by this point were in full flow – with a post on Instagram explaining that she was spending time with her much-loved grandmother, who died a month later.

On the day of the bash, she wrote: “Happy birthday to my beautiful mil @victoriabeckham i’m so sad i’m not there to celebrate you and hug you. Sending all my love from me and my naunni. I miss you all so much!”

Nicola followed it up with another post on Victoria’s actual birthday, writing underneath a photograph of them together: “I love you so much and love being your dance partner forever.”

February 2024: It was now Victoria’s turn to do her bit to quash the feud rumours and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion-designer jetted over to the States.

VB was there to support her daughter-in-law’s directorial debut Lola – the less said about the reviews, the better – and posed for pictures with both Brooklyn and Nicola on the red carpet at the film’s premiere.

open image in gallery Victoria and Nicola at the ‘Lola’ premiere ( Getty )

December 2024: The Peltz-Beckhams fulfilled their duties on both sides of the Atlantic over the festive season, spending time with both Nicola’s family in Miami and the Beckhams in the UK.

Victoria posted an Instagram carousel of family snaps, tagging her children and daughter-in-law, as well as writing: “Being together for the holidays makes me so happy xxxx I love you all so much.”

May 2025: David celebrated his 50th birthday with a London bash to rival Victoria’s – but this time, both Brooklyn and Nicola were absent from all of the celebrations.

Brooklyn has now alleged that he and his wife travelled to London to spend “quality time” with David the week of his birthday, only to find themselves “rejected”.

“He refused all of our attempts, unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner,” Brooklyn wrote in his Instagram post.

“When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn’t invited. It was a slap in the face. Later, when my family travelled to LA, they refused to see me at all.”

May 2025: In the same month as the birthday drama, “sources” from both sides made claims to the tabloids.

One story alleged Nicola fled her own wedding in tears after a celebrity guest strayed from the script when they were supposed to be introducing the newlyweds for their first dance.

A source claimed: “[Singer and actor] Marc Anthony announced, ‘Please welcome to the stage the most beautiful woman in the room… Victoria Beckham.’ Brooklyn wasn’t quite sure what to do and was put in an awkward situation.”

open image in gallery Who knew J Lo’s ex Marc Anthony would have such a big part to play? ( Getty )

A more detailed account of what allegedly happened features in Brooklyn’s new post, where he claims: “My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife.”

“In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead,” he wrote.

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

Meanwhile, another report claimed Brooklyn was being “controlled” and held “hostage” by his wife. The eldest Beckham child refutes in his Instagram post, writing: “The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards.

“I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety.”

August 2025: The wedding vow renewal. Without the Beckhams.

Just three years into the marriage, Brooklyn and Nicola decided to renew their vows in Florida. The guestlist was a lot smaller than the one for their actual big day, with fewer than 20 guests versus a mammoth 500. Crucially, apart from the groom, not a single Beckham was among the attendees.

This is yet another decision that has now been addressed by Brooklyn in his Instagram post. “We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment,” he wrote.

November 2025: David Beckham received his much-longed-for knighthood at Windsor Castle on 4 November last year, hailing it as “the proudest day of my life”.

But, seemingly no longer bothered about keeping up appearances, Brooklyn and Nicola were absent from the prestigious ceremony and decided against posting about it on social media.

December 2025: Brooklyn’s younger sibling Cruz technically became the first of the Beckhams to take the family drama to Instagram when he hit back at claims Victoria and David had unfollowed his brother on the app.

In a post on his Story, the 20-year-old wrote: “NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son..Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked…as did I.”

In another telling move, the Peltz-Beckhams didn’t jet to the UK at all over the festive season and instead spent time solely with Nicola’s family.

open image in gallery Brooklyn and Nicola with the Peltzes at Christmas ( @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/instagram )

January 2026: This all brings us to Brooklyn’s six-slide Instagram post.

The jaw-dropping statement sees Brooklyn claim he’s been left “with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed”, before sharing his version of events.

Each of the Instagram Stories is packed with lines that are being pored over, as he alleges: “My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped.”

open image in gallery Brooklyn, David and Victoria Beckham in 2018 ( PA )

He claims that in the lead up to their wedding, “my mum went so far as to call me ‘evil’ because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra, and Nicola’s Naunni at our table, because they both didn’t have their husbands”.

“The night before our wedding, members of my family told me that Nicola was ‘not blood’ and ‘not family’,” he adds.

Addressing more recent events, Brooklyn writes: “We’ve gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party, and every press activity to show ‘our perfect family’.

“But the one time my wife asked for my mum’s support to save displaced dogs during the LA fires, my mum refused.”

The Beckhams are yet to address the post, but The Independent has contacted their representatives for commebt.