Brooke Shields has explained why she’ll only pass down her jewelry to her youngest daughter.

The 60-year-old actor opened up about how much she loves and treasures her jewelry during an interview with Only Natural Diamonds published Thursday.

However, she trusts only her youngest daughter, Grier, 19, to inherit her beloved gems someday, over her eldest, Rowan, 22.

“My older daughter has lost every piece I’ve ever given her. I literally cannot do it again,” the Pretty Baby actor, who shares her children with husband Chris Henchy, told the jewelry site.

She added of her younger daughter: “She understands the difference between real and ‘real.’ It’s not about the gold or diamonds alone — she sees the history, the workmanship, the story behind the institution of these houses.”

The Blue Lagoon star said she’s received some of her favorite diamonds from her late mother, actor Teri Shields.

“My mom always said, ‘Buy yourself your own diamond — don’t wait to be given one from a man,’” she said. “My mom bought me my first emerald-cut diamond. It’s very beautiful, and I got it set in a Verdura cuff. I’m very attached to jewelry and diamonds. That might sound obnoxious.”

Brooke Shields says her youngest daughter, Grier (right), ‘sees history’ behind jewelry ( Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

Shields even loved jewelry when she was a child and would buy it with her mother when they traveled together.

“Ever since I was a little girl, every time we’d go somewhere, we’d find a jewelry store — if we were in Asia, it was pearls; if we were elsewhere, it was diamonds or brooches,” she said. “Maybe it’s because she grew up in Newark during the Depression era, in poverty, and jewelry represented what she aspired to have in life.”

Although Rowan won’t inherit her mother’s jewelry, the 22-year-old has been open about the close bond she and her mother share.

In January, Shields and Rowan visited East Side Ink, a New York City tattoo parlor, where they had matching tattoos inked on their forearms. The design, written in Rowan’s own script, reads “and to a party.”

“Mother-daughter bonding,” Rowan wrote on her Instagram Story at the time alongside a photo of the tattoos. Shields reposted the story, adding: “Another matching tattoo with my bug.”

Last month, Shields also shared some sweet photos of her and Rowan on Instagram in honor of her daughter’s birthday.

“Happy 22nd birthday to the girl who made me a mom,” the actor wrote in the caption. “She’s as funny as she is smart and as kind as she is beautiful. I love you so much, Rowan. I’m so proud of you!! And to a party.”