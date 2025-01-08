Brooke Shields and daughter Rowan kick off the New Year with matching tattoos

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brooke Shields and her daughter Rowan Henchy have added another permanent piece to their collection of matching tattoos, celebrating their close bond with a meaningful new design.

The mother-daughter duo began 2025 by visiting East Side Ink, a New York City tattoo parlor, where they had matching tattoos inked on their forearms. The design, written in Rowan’s own script, reads “and to a party.”

On January 4, Rowan, 21, shared a photo of the tattoos on her Instagram Stories, captioning it: “Mother-daughter bonding.” The Blue Lagoon star reposted the story, adding: “Another matching tattoo with my bug.”

Tattoo artist Matt Gutierrez, who created the design, shared behind-the-scenes photos of the session, including close-ups of the tattoos and a snapshot of the actor lying down post-session as Rowan smiled beside her.

In his Instagram caption, Gutierrez admitted that he initially didn’t recognize his high-profile clients.

“Sometimes it is important not to recognize the character, but to know the person,” Gutierrez wrote. “Today I had the opportunity to meet both of them (they make a good team). Thanks for the patience, trust, laughter, confidence and tranquility.”

Gutierrez reflected on the session, calling Rowan’s handwriting “some of the most difficult” he’s worked with and expressing gratitude for the experience. “I will remember tattooing them ... and with a photo that for me as a person and professional is very important — and for my family even more (they so admire you),” he added.

The first time Shields and Rowan got matching tattoos was in June 2021 to celebrate Rowan’s high school graduation with dainty ladybug tattoos. Shields had hers inked on her wrist, while Rowan chose her ankle. Sharing the moment on Instagram, Shields wrote: “A special graduation gift and memory with my girl. I’m so proud of you, I love you more than words can say.”

Shields’ tradition of tattoo bonding extends to her younger daughter, Grier. In May 2024, ahead of Grier’s departure for Wake Forest University — the same school her older sister Rowan attends —Shields and Grier visited renowned tattoo artist Scott Campbell for a joint session.

The tattoos depict two pairs of feet wearing high heels—one larger pair representing Shields and a smaller pair symbolizing Grier. Campbell later posted the pair on his Instagram, writing that the tattoo session “really pulled on my parental heart strings.”

Shields revealed the inspiration behind the tattoos in an appearance Campbell’s Stupid Things For Love podcast.

“When she was little, she would always just wear my shoes, no matter how teeny she was,” Shields fondly recalled. “She would go into my closet and come out and have breakfast in her diaper and high heels, and then the night gown and high heels.”

“You hear her clicking all over the house,” Shields reminisced.

The actor shares both daughters with husband Chris Henchy.