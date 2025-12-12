Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn Newport and her husband, Todd Bradley, have separated after nine years of marriage.

A representative for Newport confirmed to The Independent that the two have gone their separate ways “after thoughtful consideration.”

“This was a mutual decision made with care and respect for one another. They ask for privacy during this time,” the statement concluded.

Questions have swirled about the couple’s relationship and 26-year age gap from the time Newport, 40, joined the hit Bravo show during season five, which aired in 2024.

Newport opened up about Bradley’s, 66, alleged infidelity during her inaugural season, telling her castmates during a trip: “It’s a fatal flaw of his. What’s good for him in business is that he’s never satisfied. He’s always pushing for the next deal, the best deal, whatever. It’s hard to turn that off when you come home.”

open image in gallery Bronwyn Newport and Todd Bradley have split after nine years of marriage ( Getty )

In a confessional during the ongoing sixth season, Newport said: “The real truth is that my relationship is just as hard as everybody else's in its own ways and has had its very low lows that were very hard for me.”

Bradley has appeared in several episodes of the show throughout both seasons. His comments about his wife’s behavior during a cast trip to Palm Springs during season five gained traction online.

“The 10 years we’ve been together, I’ve never seen you act the way you acted this weekend,” Bradley, 66, said to Newport after the disastrous Palm Springs trip, during which she feuded with castmate Lisa Barlow. “I know we’ve known Lisa and John for a long time, but for you to sit in the hot tub and scream back and forth with her is ridiculous.”

Bradley said that Newport “accomplished nothing” with her actions and “ruined a perfectly nice afternoon,” adding, “Frankly, it’s not very becoming for you.”

Newport later revealed that Bradley was staying in a hotel after he was allegedly seen looking at inappropriate photos of women on a flight. The two later reconciled, as seen on the show.

open image in gallery Newport joined the Salt Lake City housewives for Season Five ( Getty Images )

During their reconciliation conversation, Newport brought up the potential for the couple to open their marriage.

“I’m as open to whatever would make you happy that is possible for me to do,” she told Bradley. “If you wanted to do something different, or have an arrangement, or be open, or whatever else, I would consider it,” she continued.

Newport has one daughter from a previous relationship. Neither she nor Bradley has publicly addressed their split.