Bridesmaid ripped for coming to wedding in hoodie and jeans: ‘Now, the photos look like a “Where’s Waldo” situation’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One person is convinced that one of her fellow bridesmaids decided to sabotage the wedding on purpose by not wearing her bridesmaid’s dress - opting instead for a much more casual look.

In a recent Reddit post shared to the popular “Wedding Drama” subreddit, a bridesmaid explained that the bride is normally very low-maintenance. “Super chill bride, very go-with-the-flow type,” the post began.

“Day of the wedding, one bridesmaid shows up at the venue in jeans and a hoodie. She laughs and says, ‘You’re gonna kill me… I forgot my dress at home.’”

The post continued explaining that the bridesmaid lived 45 minutes away from the venue, with two hours to go before the ceremony. The bride told her to go home and “grab it,” but the bridesmaid refused.

“Nah, it’s fine, I’ll just sit out of the pictures,” she replied.

A recent wedding attire choice by a bridesmaid has drawn the internet’s ire. ‘The bride quietly pulls me aside and says this same bridesmaid had been complaining for weeks about hating how the dress looked,’ a Reddit post read. ( Getty Images )

“Everyone’s confused because… why? There’s plenty of time for her to go back. She has her car,” the Reddit post recalled. “The bride quietly pulls me aside and says this same bridesmaid had been complaining for weeks about hating how the dress looked on her.”

Throughout the entire photo session, the bridesmaid never changed out of her hoodie, and the bride avoided intervening.

“Bride smiled through it, but you could tell she was hurt,” the Reddit post continued. “Now the photos look like a ‘Where’s Waldo’ situation with one person sticking out like crazy.”

“I can’t tell if this was petty sabotage or genuine forgetfulness, but either way… yikes,” the post concluded.

After posting, many people took to the comments section to give their own opinion on the situation. Most of the comments questioned why the bride didn’t end up kicking the bridesmaid out of the wedding.

“I would have told her she could leave,” one commenter wrote. “Jeans and a hoodie aren’t appropriate for a wedding when everyone is dressed up. The bride isn’t chill. She doesn’t have a backbone. She should have told the bridesmaid off weeks ago and told her to stay home.”

Another commenter agreed, writing, “When she refused to go get it, the bride should have cut her out of the bridal party completely.”

Other commenters pointed out that the bride should look into whether or not the photographer can cut the bridesmaid out of the finished photos.

“See if the bride’s photographer can photoshop her out of the pictures. Then I would have the bride charge her for having to get the photos changed. If she isn’t married make sure she remembers this on her wedding day,” one person wrote.

“If she agreed to sit out of the pictures, why did the bride include her? It would have been so easy for the bride to agree and say that yes, bridesmaid should sit out of the photos and ceremony,” another commenter agreed.