Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A bridesmaid has shared how she refused to buy a $130 bouquet from her friend’s wedding – resulting in her being “uninvited” from the event.

In a recent post shared to the popular “Am I The A**hole?” Reddit forum, a woman explained how she was in the bridal party for her friend, who’s had a few financial challenges over the years. Although the bridesmaid initially agreed to some of the responsibilities that can come with being in a wedding, there were some things she had an issue with – such as paying for flowers.

“[The bride] asked if the bridesmaids could pay for the dresses, and we said yes. Then she asked if we could pay for our own bouquets. I said of course to help her out,” she wrote. “But later found out that the bouquets were going to be more expensive than the dress, at $130 each!!”

After claiming that her friend chose the “most expensive bouquets,” the bridesmaid said that she would be open to making the bouquets herself. However, the bride turned down this offer, since the bouquets she picked out were the ones she really wanted.

The Reddit user claimed that while the other bridesmaids “weren’t too happy” about the cost of the bouquets, she was the only one who said something about it to the bride.

“I was polite and just tried to let her know that I have other financial commitments and spending $130 on flowers that will be thrown away after the wedding seems a little steep,” she added. She noted that after their conversation, the bride had “removed [her] as a bridesmaid.”

In an update to the Reddit post, the woman revealed the situation took a turn and that she’s been “uninvited from the whole wedding.” Instead, the bride told her friend she could attend the nuptials’ after party if she wanted to.

The post has quickly gone viral online, with more than 3,600 upvotes. In the comments, multiple people came to the former bridesmaid’s defense, claiming it wasn’t fair for her to pay for the bouquet. They also praised her for putting her priorities first and communicating with the bride about how expensive the flowers were.

“It’s normal to pay for a dress if you get to choose the style (if the bride insists on everyone being in the same exact dress I’ve heard she should foot the bill),” one user wrote. “It is NOT normal to expect bridesmaids to pay for their bouquets and if the bride can’t afford her vision she either needs to change her vision or consider alternative routes like artificial flowers.”

“$130 for a bridesmaid bouquet?! And the bride expects the bridesmaids to pay for it?! Oh, heck no! Your friend has a champagne taste and a beer pocketbook,” another person commented. “Your friend is shameless and tacky as all get out.”