Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie announces birth of fourth baby: ‘We are totally smitten’
Former prime minister Boris Johnson now has nine children altogether
Former prime minister Boris Johnson has welcomed his fourth baby with wife Carrie Johnson.
Mrs Johnson revealed she had given birth to their daughter Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson on 21 May, in a video posted on Instagram on Saturday.
She said: “I can’t believe how pretty and tiny you are. Feel so incredibly lucky. We are all totally smitten. Not sure I’ve slept a minute since you were born as can’t stop looking at how completely lovely you are.”
Mrs Johnson, 37, continued to thank the maternity team at University College London Hospitals, in particular Asma and Patrick, who “have looked after me so well through all my pregnancies. I really cannot thank you guys enough.”
Together, the couple already share Wilf, five, Romy, three, and Frank, 22 months after they got married in May 2021.
The 37-year-old said: “Wilf, Romy and Frank are utterly delighted, particularly Romy who was desperate for a little sister. Bring on the matching dresses.
“A final gang member,” she continued. “Back from hospital now and time for cocktails and pizza with my tiny baby snoozing on my lap. Life doesn’t get any better”.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow.
