Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have welcomed their fourth child together, daughter Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson.

Mrs Johnson told her Instagram followers the news with a video posted on Saturday (24 May), revealing that Poppy had been born three days ago.

“I can’t believe how pretty and tiny you are. Feel so incredibly lucky,” she said. We are all totally smitten. Not sure I’ve slept a minute since you were born as can’t stop looking at how completely lovely you are.”

Mrs Johnson continued to thank the maternity team at University College London Hospitals, in particular “Asma and Patrick”, who “have looked after me so well through all my pregnancies. I really cannot thank you guys enough.”

In 2023, the Johnsons announced the birth of their third child, a son named Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson.

Carrie again shared the news on Instagram, where she revealed that she’d given birth on 5 July 2023 at 9.15am and shared several photos of the newborn.

In the caption of the photo, the former political activist revealed the name the couple had chosen, while joking about the middle name her husband picked out for their newborn son.

She wrote: “A week of Frankie. Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born 5 July at 9.15am. (Can you guess which name my husband chose?!)

“Am loving every minute of the sleepy baby bubble. Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten ... Now, can anyone recommend any good series/box sets to binge while breastfeeding?”

She first revealed the news that they were expecting their third child by writing on Instagram: “New team member arriving in just a few weeks. I’ve felt pretty exhausted for much of the last eight months but we can’t wait to meet this little one.”

Boris Johnson was previously leader of the Conservative Party and won the general election as leader in December 2019.

While he dealt with Brexit and the pandemic during his tenure, there were several developments in her personal life too, including marrying Carrie Johnson (nee Symonds ) and having two children together.

In December 2021, Boris Johnson and Carrie welcomed their second child.

They announced the birth of a “healthy baby girl” at a London hospital on 9 December and later revealed that they named her Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson.

A spokesperson for the couple said at the time: “Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support.”

In July 2021, following the pregnancy announcement, Carrie revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage earlier in the year, and felt “incredibly blessed to be pregnant again”.

“At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken,” she wrote. “I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I’ve also felt like a bag of nerves.”

Opening up about her miscarriage, Carrie said she had found comfort in speaking to others who had also experienced a similar loss.

“Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well.”

“I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some very small way sharing this might help others too,” she said.

open image in gallery Boris Johnson and wife Carrie on their wedding day ( PA Media )

The timing of her announcement suggested she was pregnant at the time of their wedding.

The couple were engaged in late 2019 and welcomed their first child, a son named Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, in April 2020. They married in an intimate wedding ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in May 2021.

While the baby girl was Carrie’s second child, Boris is more familiar with the experience of parenthood. During his resignation speech, Boris thanked Carrie and “all of my children”. However the exact number of offspring the former prime minister has remains unclear.

Here is everything you need to know about Boris Johnson’s children.

When was Boris Johnson’s youngest baby born?

The youngest of Boris’ children is his daughter, Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson, born on 21 May 2025.

Her older brother Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson, Johnson’s third child with Carrie, was born on 5 July 2023.

She is also younger sister to Wilfred, who was born on 29 April, 2020, and to Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson, who was born on 9 December 2021.

open image in gallery

How many other children does Boris Johnson have?

It is believed that the former prime minister has nine children, however, he has not officially confirmed the exact number.

What is known is that Boris and his second wife, Marina Wheeler, who separated in 2018, have four children together: Lara Lettice, 27, Milo Arthur, 25, Cassia Peaches, 23, and Theodore Apollo, 21.

open image in gallery Boris Johnson pictured with his daughter Lara Johnson at a polling station after casting their votes in the election for the next Mayor of London in 2012 (G

Boris also has a fifth child, Stephanie Macintyre, who was fathered as a result of an affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre.

The Appeal Court ruled in 2013 that the public had a right to know that he had fathered a daughter during an adulterous liaison while Mayor of London in 2009.

“The core information in this story, namely that the father had an adulterous affair with the mother, deceiving both his wife and the mother’s partner and that the claimant, born about nine months later, was likely to be the father’s child, was a public interest matter which the electorate was entitled to know when considering his fitness for high public office,” the court said.

Why is the number of children Boris Johnson has vague?

During the court proceedings, it was alleged that Stephanie Macintyre was one of two children the former prime minister fathered as a result of an affair.

The three appeal court judges said: “It was not material to the judge's conclusion whether contraceptive precautions were taken.

“What was material was that the father's infidelities resulted in the conception of children on two occasions.”

Has the former prime minister ever spoken publicly about his children?

Boris Johnson has famously diverted questions about his family and personal life, especially during the election campaign in 2019.

During a radio interview with LBC, presenter Nick Ferrari asked the former politician how many children he had and if he was “fully involved” in their lives.

Boris responded: “I love my children very much but they are not standing at this election.

“I'm not therefore going to comment on them.”

He added: ”I am not going to put them onto the pitch in their election campaign when I think what people want to hear is what my plans are for the country, what this government is determined to do and how we are going to take this country forward.

“That is the way all parties should be judged.”

In a 2024 interview with The Diary of a CEO podcast host Steven Bartlett, he responded to a direct question about the number of children he has with the reply: “Search me.”