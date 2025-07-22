Five boiler mistakes that make your house stuffy, according to an expert

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As Britain prepares for its fourth heatwave, many have scrambled to cool themselves down over the summer with the help of flimsy handheld fans and as few layers as possible.

But an expert has warned that there could be something more basic that may be causing your home to feel especially stuffy during the humidity – your boiler.

“Even though you’re not using your heating in summer, your boiler is still active behind the scenes,” said Ryan Willdig, heating expert at Heatforce.

“If your boiler isn’t set up properly for summer months, then you could be contributing to a stuffy home, and paying more than you need to towards your energy bills.”

Below the professional has listed five boiler mistakes that could be leading to a stuffier atmosphere and higher energy bills.

1. Turning the boiler off completely

It might seem like common sense to turn your boiler off if you’re not using it for heating or hot water, but it can lead to further trouble down the line.

“Switching your boiler off at the main power socket in summer might be sensible, but it can cause parts to seize up,” said Willdig.

“Instead, switch it to ‘summer mode’’ if that’s an option, or ‘hot only water’ to stop you from overheating the house and to ensure you still have a boiler to use for your heating in winter.”

2. Running the boiler 24/7 for hot water

You need to use hot water throughout the day for showers, washing the dishes and so on. But it can be useful to have it on a timer.

“Many households keep their system as it is to be able to access boiling water constantly, even when they’re out for the day or they’re on holiday,” said the expert.

“By using timers and schedules to match your actual household usage, you’ll be avoiding overheating the house when it isn’t needed.”

Keeping your boiler running could be leading to your home feeling stuffier ( Getty Images )

3. Leaving the hot water temperature too high

“Most combi boilers allow you to set the water temperature separately from your heating temperatures,” he said.

“Keeping everything at full blast will mean scalding water from the taps and also extra heating radiating into your home. You want to aim for around 50 degrees in summer and nothing more.”

4. Blocking ventilation areas

Boilers and hot water cylinders are often stored in stuffy cupboards, which can then be overstocked with laundry, towels, hoovers and other things to keep out the way. However, Willdig said, “you could be trapping in the heat.”

5. Skipping the summer service

Many people might have their boiler checked to make sure its ready to run in the colder winter months, but what feels counterintuitive could actually keep your home cooler during the summer. Willdig said that emergency callouts reach a spike during autumn due to boilers that have not been serviced over the warmer months.

“The summer months are typically the best time to get your boilers serviced as this is when most engineers have more time and you’re not reliant on the heating, even in the UK weather.”