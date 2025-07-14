How to keep your home cool this summer – without spiking your energy bill

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With record-breaking temperatures becoming a seasonal norm, the challenge of keeping your home cool is no longer reserved for far-flung climates. In the UK – where traditional homes are built to trap heat, not release it – rising temperatures can turn living spaces into stifling ovens. And with air conditioning still a rarity (and a costly one at that), finding effective, affordable alternatives has never been more important.

We spoke to the experts to uncover smart, sustainable ways to keep your home cool without driving up energy costs. From airflow tricks and thermal-savvy window treatments to breathable organic bedding and strategic greenery, their advice offers practical solutions for staying comfortable through the hottest days.

Invest in a fan that works smarter, not harder

It might seem obvious, but one of the simplest ways to stay cool is also one of the most overlooked: a decent fan. Not all fans are created equal, and the cheap, noisy models often end up doing little more than pushing hot air around. Instead, consider investing in a powerful, energy-efficient option that delivers real results – without draining your wallet.

open image in gallery A fan is a no-brainer, but the Dyson appliances excel in energy-efficient coolness ( Dyson )

Take the Dyson Cool CF1, for instance. Its brushless DC motor generates a smooth, even breeze and draws only 30 watts of power at maximum fan speed for energy-efficient cooling. It also has a customisable sleep timer, ensuring no wasted energy.

Target where the sun hits hardest

One effective way to reduce the sun’s impact on your indoor temperatures is by applying solar control film to your windows. “Although there’s an initial investment, it can make a noticeable difference in rooms with south-facing windows or those that tend to overheat,” explains Liam Spencer, owner of window specialist Northallerton Glass. “You don’t need to cover every window – just focus on the ones that receive the most sunlight for maximum benefit.”

Spencer also recommends embracing the power of a night purge by opening your windows after sunset to invite in cool, refreshing air. Then, as dawn breaks, close and shade your windows to trap that overnight chill inside, creating a comfortable refuge from the rising heat.

Wool? For summer? Groundbreaking.

open image in gallery Wool-d you believe it? The fluffy stuff is a great choice for getting a fresh living space ( Brintons )

Wool might traditionally be associated with warmth, but it’s also a (surprisingly) smart choice for staying cool in summer. Lisa Conway from carpet specialists Brintons explains: “Wool is always an excellent choice due to its natural insulating properties, and one lesser-known advantage is its cooling ability. Helping to regulate both temperature and humidity, wool carpets and rugs can prevent too much heat from coming through the floor – ultimately contributing to a more comfortable, energy-efficient home.”

Comfort and coolness in every thread

Other natural fibres offer similar benefits. When it comes to bedding, linen and cotton do more than help regulate temperature – they can actually improve sleep quality. Their natural breathability helps prevent overheating at night, while their soft, moisture-wicking fibres keep you dry and comfortable.

open image in gallery Winnin’ in linen: The material is great if you’re looking to prevent overheating ( Piglet in Bed )

Linen, in particular, grows softer with every wash, offering a relaxed, lived-in feel that encourages deeper, more restful sleep. Look to Piglet in Bed for high-quality bedding crafted from sustainably sourced natural fibres, available in a range of playful patterns and soothing tones that bring both comfort and character to your bedroom.

Shade and serenity in every leaf

Outdoors, consider planting fast-growing climbers like honeysuckle, clematis, or grapevine on trellises positioned near south-facing walls or windows. These living shade screens not only block harsh sunlight but also create a cooling microclimate around your home.

If you shower in the morning, try turning off your boiler during the day, it just adds unnecessary heat Marta de Sousa, interior designer

Indoors, introduce heat-fighting houseplants that double as decor – areca palms and peace lilies act as natural humidifiers, whilst aloe vera and snake plants absorb heat and release oxygen at night, making them ideal for bedrooms and living spaces.

Tackle hidden heat makers

Remember, it’s not just the sun making your home warmer – many everyday appliances quietly add to the heat. “Lights, ovens, computers, TVs, and electronics all give off heat,” says property developer and interior designer Marta de Sousa. “Better to cook outdoors or have a barbecue if you can and avoid using the tumble dryer during the day.” Even lighting choices matter: incandescent bulbs give off heat along with a cosy glow. Swapping them for energy-efficient LEDs or keeping lights off during the day can make a noticeable difference.

Your boiler can also add unexpected warmth. “If you shower in the morning, try turning off your boiler during the day,” de Sousa suggests. “There’s no need to keep hot water stored when you’re not using it – it just adds unnecessary heat.” Heating water overnight and switching the boiler off during the day helps keep your home cooler and cuts energy bills.

Electronics left on standby also emit residual heat, so unplug anything you’re not using. Small changes like these can go a long way to keeping your home comfortable through summer.