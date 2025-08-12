Blue Apron is getting a relaunch and ditching its subscription at-home meal kits
Blue Apron is no longer requiring households to have a subscription and is allowing customers to buy meals à la carte
Blue Apron, the meal-kit pioneer since 2012, is shaking up its long-standing subscription model by allowing customers to shop à la carte for the first time.
Under the new structure, unveiled Monday on Good Morning America, households are no longer required to commit to rigid meal-plan subscriptions. The Meal Kit option now features a permanent menu of the brand’s popular recipes.
Customers can choose recurring deliveries through Autoship & Save to customize their meal kit orders without committing to a subscription.
Whitney Pegden, the SVP and GM of Blue Apron, told GMA that the shift in strategy comes at a time when households "don’t want to be locked into rigid plans or forced to subscribe just to get dinner on the table."
"That’s why we made the decision to fully remove the subscription requirement and give customers complete flexibility," Pegden said. "Whether you need a quick-prep dinner one week or a full fridge the next, Blue Apron is now built to fit real life, not the other way around. We’re excited to meet families where they are and become their go-to solution for fast, high-quality meals, whenever they need them."
The revamp also doubles the weekly menu to over 100 meals, featuring two new lines. The first, Dish by Blue Apron, includes 40 rotating, fully pre-made meals that take as little as five minutes to heat. Each meal is designed to meet nutritional standards with at least 20 grams of protein, fiber, and no artificial flavors or colors.
The second, Assemble & Bake, offers one-pan, family-friendly meals with pre-chopped ingredients, requiring five minutes or less of prep. The lineup includes 15 rotating options and 10 always-available favorites.
Alongside these, the familiar Meal Kit option remains, now more flexible and featuring a permanent menu of best-selling and top-rated recipes.
Complementing the relaunch is Blue Apron+, a new premium membership priced at $9.99 per month. Members will get free shipping on all orders, unlimited access to content on Tastemade+, a network that is home to food, travel, and home & design shows, as well as exclusive curated perks.
Blue Apron was founded in August 2012 in New York City by Matt Salzberg, Ilia Papas, and Matt Wadiak. After early success, the company faced challenges from competition and market changes. In November 2023, it was acquired by The Wonder Group.
