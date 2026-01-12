Blake Shelton hits back at Gwen Stefani divorce rumors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Blake Shelton has addressed the rumors that he and his wife, Gwen Stefani, are getting divorced.

While Shelton, 49, was co-hosting Saturday’s Country Countdown USA, he discussed how he had been seeing claims dating back to October that he and the former No Doubt singer, 56, were ending their five-year marriage.

“I started noticing these articles popping up about ‘Blake and Gwen, they’re split up,’” he said. “‘They’re not even seeing each other anymore, they’re going through a divorce.’ And then, a week later, a picture comes out of us walking out of the grocery store … ‘Oh, they’re back together again!’”

“And another week goes by, and we’re not seen at the grocery store … ‘They’re divorcing,’” he continued. “I see pictures of Gwen and I on social media that I really go, ‘That looks so real.’ But I know I don’t even own that shirt or, ‘Whose car is that?’”

The “God Gave Me You” singer also noted that he doesn’t “believe anything anymore that I see on the internet.”

open image in gallery Blake Shelton said at ‘Country Countdown USA’ that tabloids will claim he and his wife are divorced after not being seen out and about together ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Shelton and Stefani first met in 2014 when they were both judges on ‘The Voice’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

Stefani and Shelton first met in 2014, back when they were both judges on The Voice. Shortly after meeting, they ended their separate marriages, as Stefani split from Gavin Rossdale and Shelton divorced Miranda Lambert. In 2020, Stefani and Shelton got engaged, before getting married the following year at Shelton’s Ten Point Ranch near Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

They’ve since become a blended family, as Shelton is the stepfather to Stefani’s three children — Kingston, 19, Zuma, 17, and Apollo, 11 — whom she shares with Rossdale.

The couple previously addressed the gossip surrounding their relationship when the “Hollaback Girl” singer acknowledged in a 2024 interview with Nylon that throughout their careers in the spotlight, she and her husband have been the subject of various rumors.

At the time, Stefani said they don’t let that noise affect their personal or professional relationship.

“But when you’re in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us. You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship – I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something,” she said, referring to tabloid rumors.

“It’s just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is. And so that [negativity] would never penetrate just by me being vulnerable and sharing a song that I didn’t write for anybody else but myself and Blake.”