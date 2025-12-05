Gwen Stefani shares Christmas plans after Blake Shelton divorce rumours
- Gwen Stefani has shared details of her Christmas plans, following recent rumours concerning her marriage to Blake Shelton.
- Fans speculated about a potential split between the couple, who married in 2021, after the release of their duet 'Hangin’ On', which some interpreted as a breakup song.
- Stefani appeared to quash these theories by posting a photograph of Shelton kissing her on the side of her mouth.
- During an appearance with Jimmy Fallon, Stefani discussed the specific dishes she and Shelton enjoy preparing for Christmas.