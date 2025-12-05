Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gwen Stefani shares Christmas plans after Blake Shelton divorce rumours

Gwen Stefani gives update on Christmas plans after Blake Shelton divorce rumours
  • Gwen Stefani has shared details of her Christmas plans, following recent rumours concerning her marriage to Blake Shelton.
  • Fans speculated about a potential split between the couple, who married in 2021, after the release of their duet 'Hangin’ On', which some interpreted as a breakup song.
  • Stefani appeared to quash these theories by posting a photograph of Shelton kissing her on the side of her mouth.
  • During an appearance with Jimmy Fallon, Stefani discussed the specific dishes she and Shelton enjoy preparing for Christmas.
