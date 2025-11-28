Black Friday: What time do stores open across the US?
Black Friday always takes place on the day after Thanksgiving
Black Friday is widely seen as the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season, when shoppers hunt for major discounts the day after Thanksgiving.
Many retailers now launch early deals online, though the biggest discounts still arrive between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, both in-store and on the web.
For those who do enjoy stepping out from behind a computer or phone screen to take in the holiday atmosphere and music at a local mall or shopping area, some retailers are offering exclusives to get them through the door. A number of stores that were closed on Thanksgiving reopen early Friday as retailers work to kick the holiday shopping season into high gear.
Here are the Black Friday store hours for some prominent national chains.
Best Buy
Best Buy stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Costco
Costco stores will open at 9 a.m.
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Dick’s Sporting Goods stores lists its hours as 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for Black Friday, but says on its website that hours may vary by location and to check with your local store for specific hours.
Home Depot
Home Depot stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at the store’s regular hours. Specific closing hours may vary by store.
JCPenney
JCPenney stores will open at 5 a.m.
Kohl’s
Most Kohl’s stores will open at 5 a.m.
Lowe’s
Lowe’s will open at 6 a.m.
Macy’s
Macy’s stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Hours vary by location.
Sam’s Club
Sam’s Club stores will be open during their regular hours.
Target
Target stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at their regular time.
Walmart
Walmart stores will open at 6 a.m.
