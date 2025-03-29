Rapper Bhad Bhabie shares graphic death threat sent to her private phone number

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rapper Bhad Bhabie shared a graphic death threat she allegedly received in a text message sent to her private phone number.

The artist, 22, who recently trolled Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian in her latest diss track, dismissed the threat, sharing it to Instagram alongside a cry laughing emoji.

In the message, sent on Friday (28 March) just after 11.30pm, the unknown individual told Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, they’ve “always wanted to murder” her.

The screenshot, shared by Bregoli to social media, included a death threat, as well as disturbing other threats, and comments about the rapper’s friends and family.

In the message, the sender claimed it had been “easy” to get the rapper’s number as her friends are family are “careless” and have already told them “too much”.

The threat also made reference to Bregoli’s cancer diagnosis. Last year, Bregoli shared her cancer diagnosis when fans noticed she’d lost weight, which had previously she claimed was down to her medication.

Internet blogger Perez Hilton later questioned whether the rapper was twisting the truth about her health, prompting a furious response from the artist’s mother. “Knowing how these types of people operate, I wouldn’t put it past her to do something like this for attention,” Hilton claimed.

Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie, claimed she had been diagnosed with cancer last year ( AFP via Getty Images )

Following the accusations, Bregoli’s mom Barbara defended her daughter with a profanity-filled response.

“How dare you say my daughter’s faking this, you vile piece of no good s*** say my daughter will lie about something like that,” she asked.

Barbara rose to fame alongside her daughter after the internet star coined her trademark phrase, “Cash me outside, how ‘bout that?” during a 2016 appearance on Dr Phil.

In March 2024, Bregoli welcomed her first baby, daughter Kali Love, with her boyfriend Le Vaughn, who was reportedly shot in the hand at a strip club this month.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Bregoli for comment.