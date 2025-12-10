Best white elephant gifts that everyone will fight over

A white elephant exchange can easily turn into a holiday highlight — if you give or receive the right present. But how can you possibly cater to a room or family full of different personalities with a single gift? It’s a tall ask, but not impossible.

Sure, you could easily get a generic gift card to a coffee chain, box store, or delivery service and call it a day. But where’s the fun in that? Giving gifts is in the spirit of the season, so you might as well try to make it memorable and enjoy yourself in the process.

When compiling this guide, I thought about my own white elephant experiences. What gifts were popular, useful, and wanted after they had been unwrapped? I also took into consideration various price points — because not everyone has $50 to spend on a white elephant gift. Here’s what I came up with that is sure to delight anyone on the receiving end.

The best white elephant gifts in 2025 are:

How I tested

I tested gifts for range of budget and tastes ( Caitlin Hornik/The Independent )

I love gift-giving and tend to be better at picking broad-stroke items than those for specific people. I’m always on the lookout for gifts that those in my life might like. But I also considered broader appeal, especially when it comes to my huge family and our signature white elephant game at the cousin’s ugly sweater party. I took various price points into account, while also considering different tastes and interests, to come up with an array of gifts. These items (all tested by me) are useful, thoughtful, and long-lasting.