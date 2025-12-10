The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Best white elephant gifts that everyone will fight over
I pride myself on my gift-giving ability
A white elephant exchange can easily turn into a holiday highlight — if you give or receive the right present. But how can you possibly cater to a room or family full of different personalities with a single gift? It’s a tall ask, but not impossible.
Sure, you could easily get a generic gift card to a coffee chain, box store, or delivery service and call it a day. But where’s the fun in that? Giving gifts is in the spirit of the season, so you might as well try to make it memorable and enjoy yourself in the process.
When compiling this guide, I thought about my own white elephant experiences. What gifts were popular, useful, and wanted after they had been unwrapped? I also took into consideration various price points — because not everyone has $50 to spend on a white elephant gift. Here’s what I came up with that is sure to delight anyone on the receiving end.
The best white elephant gifts in 2025 are:
- Best overall — Bath and Body Works fresh balsam gift set: $28.95, Bathandbodyworks.com
- Best water bottle — Owala 24oz freesip twist: $29.99, Owalalife.com
- Best candle — Bath and Body Works snowflakes & cashmere single wick candle: $16.95, Bathandbodyworks.com
- Best family activity — Pandasaurus Games the mind: $17.95, Pandasaurusgames.com
How I tested
I love gift-giving and tend to be better at picking broad-stroke items than those for specific people. I’m always on the lookout for gifts that those in my life might like. But I also considered broader appeal, especially when it comes to my huge family and our signature white elephant game at the cousin’s ugly sweater party. I took various price points into account, while also considering different tastes and interests, to come up with an array of gifts. These items (all tested by me) are useful, thoughtful, and long-lasting.
1Bath and Body Works fresh balsam gift set
- Best white elephant gift overall
- Why we love it
- Delicious seasonal scent
- Useful and practical
Who wouldn’t want to receive Bath and Body Works' fresh balsam gift set in a white elephant exchange?
It’s the perfect gift for those who can’t get enough of the season’s signature Christmas tree scent. The set features a single-wick candle, foaming hand soap, and concentrated room spray, all of the caliber that Bath and Body Works is known for.
Anyone who indulges in the scents of the season will be thrilled by this addition to make their home feel more festive and bright. It’s a classic gift, but one that never goes out of style. And the house-shaped packaging adds a nice touch.
2Grace and Stella eye revive trio gift set
- Best Skincare white elephant gift
- Why we love it
- Feels good
- Makes self-care fun
These under-eye patches come in different varieties to target specific needs and de-puff; this particular 12-pack contains restoring, firming, and revitalizing sets. I loved popping them on after a shower or while getting ready for work in the morning — and I’m sure whoever’s lucky enough to receive these will do too.
They feel so soothing and stay on well, regardless of whether I’m sitting or moving around. Pro tip: Keep them in the refrigerator for an icy cold treat for your face.
3Owala 24oz freesip twist
- Best white elephant water bottle
- Why we love it
- Sleek design
- Easy to carry
- Loads of color options
These water bottles have become super trendy this year. The whimsy of the slightly mismatching color schemes (or the all-white shy marshmallow for those who prefer neutrals, as I picked) makes drinking water more enjoyable.
This particular leak-proof design features a built-in straw and is carbonation-friendly — perfect for those who can’t sip enough Spindrift. It also has a carry loop, which is a nice touch for smaller bottles that don’t have a handle.
4Bath and Body Works snowflakes and cashmere single wick candle
- Best white elephant candle
- Why we love it
- Lots of scent options
- Pretty packaging
Of course, Bath and Body Works has long been known for its candles. And this year, I was really impressed with how the brand has seemingly upped its game.
They come in a variety of scents that are fresh and strong yet not overbearing. The snowflakes and cashmere candle stood out with its vanilla, caramel, and clementine blend as a simple but still fun and bright seasonal choice, but the flannel scent was another favorite.
5Pandasaurus Games the mind
- Best white elephant family activity
- Why we love it
- Fun for all ages
This card game blew my mind (no pun intended) when friends brought it on a recent trip to Mexico City. We bonded over trying to magically and telepathically get on the same page by throwing down the randomly dealt cards in our hands in exactly the right order from one to 100. It’s high-tension and suspenseful, but genuinely enjoyable and will provide plenty of laughs.
6Disney Dash multimaker mini maker system
- Best white elephant kitchen gadget
- Why we love it
- Compact design
- Interchangeable plates
- Take note
- Only makes single waffle at a time
With the company’s newly launched collaboration with Disney, it just got easier than ever to bring the magic of Mickey waffles to your home. This was a massive hit with my family when I brought it home to test it out. My sister picked a recipe at random (though a recipe is included with the instructions), and it yielded over two dozen waffles.
It was a bonding experience as we tag-teamed, mixing and experimenting with toppings and add-ins while trying to nail the crisp outside, soft inside of a perfectly made waffle (The built-in light on top of the waffle maker is a key component here.)
For those who aren’t Disney fans, Dash has other plates that are interchangeable with their single waffle maker, including a Peanuts line and seasonal shapes.
7Savannah Bee Company lavender love gift set
- Best upscale white elephant gift
- Why we love it
- Nourishing products
- Relaxing scent
The perfect choice for a more upscale white elephant gift, this Savannah Bee Company lavender love set includes four items in the brand’s signature rosemary lavender scent: royal jelly body butter, beeswax and royal jelly hand cream, beeswax hand salve, and a tube of beeswax and honey lip balm.
The packaging is elegant — I was especially a fan of the body butter jar — and the scent is calming and not overbearing. It’s a luxurious self-care gift at a slightly higher price point than some of the other gifts on this list, but with good reason.
What is the best white elephant gift?
The Bath and Body Works gift set makes for a perfect Christmas gift, with fresh balsam being my pick for the best scent. You can’t go wrong with an Owala water bottle in classic or bold colors — everyone drinks water. And the Savannah Bee Company lavender love gift set with various body products is luxurious self-care, which is something everyone can appreciate.
How I selected the best white elephant gifts
When I selected the gifts for my guide, I looked at the following criteria:
- Quality: Gifts should be long-lasting, so I looked at brand names that are known for delivering solid products.
- Practicality: Ideally, gifts should be useful in at least a weekly or monthly capacity if not daily. I looked at items that would provide a serviceable function with a touch of personal flair.
- Price: I chose gifts across different price points, but also considered the budget constraints of those shopping for multiple people.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Caitlin Hornik is The Independent's US Deputy Lifestyle and Culture News Editor based in New York City. She is a self-declared gift-giving pro among her large family and beyond. She has a good eye for big-hitter presents, making her well-placed to judge the best white elephant gifts for IndyBest.
