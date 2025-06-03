Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As summer is almost in full swing, people are preparing for barbeques and margaritas on the beach.

However, when looking to save some money and make your own cocktail, it should be a priority to include quality ingredients, starting with tequila. When going about which bottle to pick up, the International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC) has recently awarded seven tequilas with a Gold Medal.

The annual competition typically receives entries from over 90 countries throughout the world, where drinks are judged blindly and are awarded a number of points out of 100. The drinks can also receive either gold outstanding (for spirits only), gold, silver, or bronze awards, with no limit on how many awards an entry can receive.

The top seven tequilas were all gold outstanding winners that were given 98 points or more out of 100 and will be finalists for the 2025 Tequila Trophy.

Here are the best tequilas, according to the International Wine and Spirit Competition, and what the judges had to say about them.

Tequila Cascahuín Blanco

open image in gallery The judges highlighted its ‘delicate agave aromas’ ( Tequila Cascahuín )

According to the judge’s comments, this tequila has “delicate agave aromas” that “intertwine with a whisper of citrus.”

“The palate builds in intensity, with fresh pepper and flickers of cooked agave. The finish — of green vegetal notes and a touch of spice — offers great length.”

Tanteo Tequila Blanco

open image in gallery The judges highlighted its ‘vibrant aroma profile featuring agave’ ( Tanteo )

The IWSC judges described this tequila as having “a vibrant aroma profile featuring agave, white pepper, leather, and fresh grass.”

“The palate bursts with rich, agave-forward flavors, revealing curious floral nuances of geranium and sweet spices. The finish of citrus and herbs is both warm and lasting.”

Campo Azul 1940 Reposado Tequila

open image in gallery The judges highlighted its ‘vibrant agave notes with sweet and nutty marzipan’ ( Campo Azul )

The competition’s judges highlighted the tequila as smelling like agave with “hints of herbs.”

“The palate features vibrant agave notes with sweet and nutty marzipan. Spice and florals are layered throughout. The finish is long, with additional notes of olive and capsicum,” they said.

Sierra Blanco Tequila

open image in gallery The judges highlighted its ‘fragrant notes of smoky barbecue meat’ ( Sierra Tequila )

One of the more common and less expensive options in the tequila market was highlighted for its “fragrant notes of smoky barbecue meat mingle with intriguing blue cheese and ripe pineapple,” according to the judges.

“The lively palate reveals earthy notes reminiscent of Jerusalem artichokes, brightened by herbal sweetness and a spicy, peppery finish. Delightful rusticity.”

Pancho Datos Reposado Tequila

open image in gallery The judges highlighted its ‘herbal and grassy tones’ ( Pancho Datos )

According to the IWSC judges, the tequila smelled like a blend of “herbal and grassy tones, accompanied by pickled gherkin and spicy pepperoni.”

“On the complex palate, vibrant fruit emerges, supported by a robust herbaceous backbone, while subtle wood adds depth to the outstanding finish.”

Lagrimas “la Loma” Reposado Tequila

open image in gallery The judges highlighted its ‘delicate notes of cooked agave’ ( Lagrimas Tequila )

The competition’s judges emphasized the tequila’s “alluring aroma reveals delicate notes of cooked agave balanced delightfully by a grassy and zesty character.”

“On the palate, herbaceous flickers of curry leaves and dried oregano emerge, complemented by gentle wood undertones and an outstanding finish.”

Ocho Añejo Tequila

open image in gallery The judges highlighted its ‘enchanting touches of orange leaves’ ( Tequlia Ocho )

According to the judge’s comments, this tequila has “enchanting touches of orange leaves, sweet grass, spice, and pepper, evocative of an antique Chesterfield.”

“The pure, silky palate unfolds with fresh grass and gentle vanilla, balanced beautifully by lively peppery spice and sweetness. A long, fine cigar finish.”