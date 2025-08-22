I’ve spent more than five years researching, reviewing, and writing about baby products — and I’m mom to a toddler, so I’ve learned that your stroller is one of the most significant purchases you’ll make (or add to your registry). Not only is it one of the most expensive baby products you’ll need, but one you’ll likely use every day.

The best strollers provide you and your baby a comfortable ride, have ample storage to hold the essentials — especially the all-important diaper bag — and should meet your needs. There are standard strollers, which are compact and lightweight, and better suited for use in the city, or full-size strollers, which are more durable and suitable for longer trips. Both are often compatible with bassinets or car seats, and some models can even accommodate two or more children simultaneously. But there are also strollers for jogging and traveling.

I know first-hand the importance of choosing the best stroller for your needs. I’ve been trialling a broad range of options, assessing quality, value for money, and practicality, so you can feel confident in the stroller you choose.

How I tested

My criteria included ease of set-up and manoeuvrability ( Blake Bakkila/The Independent )

The testing process took months, and it involved assembling, folding, and, of course, strolling. I took note of a number of factors, including:

Ease of setup: Whether you’re struggling through nausea in the first trimester, starting to feel yourself waddling with a burgeoning baby by the third trimester, or already have another baby in tow, the last thing you need is a stroller that’s challenging to assemble. I assembled and disassembled each stroller, noting whether it took a long time or was easy. I gave extra points to strollers that arrived almost entirely complete, and most on this list only required small tasks, including attaching wheels with a simple push or zipping on a canopy.

Smoothness of the ride: Sure, bumps can sometimes calm your baby, but you certainly don't want to feel like you're driving an old-time buggy on a walk. All-suspension wheels were particularly helpful in this category. I pushed each of these strollers on different types of terrain to ensure each one has a smooth ride.

Maneuverability: Making a quick turn should be easy and near-effortless, and this rule applies to full-size, jogging, and travel strollers. One caveat: Jogging strollers require you to lift the front wheels up and turn, since it's paramount to lock your front wheel for a more secure and stable stroll.

Folding mechanism: When you're in a pinch and taking baby on the go solo, you don't want to fuss with a bunch of parts. The best strollers can fold up completely, and some even come with a one-handed folding feature.

Durability: I noticed how robust and well-made the strollers seemed, the size and sturdiness of the wheels, and the fabrics.

I’d be remiss not to mention my own bias here: I’ve owned and operated the Uppababy vista V2 over the past year and a half. For this particular assignment, however, I compared the latest versions of the most competitive strollers on the market — including Uppababy’s newest vista V3.

In the UK? The team have also found the best prams, buggies and pushchairs.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Blake Bakkila has been writing and reviewing parenting essentials for more than a decade. She was previously senior commerce editor at BabyCenter and is a parent, with years of hands-on experience using a stroller before taking on this review, so she knows the importance of practicality and reliability. Her experience is why you can trust her verdict on the best strollers. Blake hasn’t just done extensive research, but she’s used these strollers in the same way you would.

The best strollers in the U.S. for 2025 are: