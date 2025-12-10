9 best running headphones, tested by a fitness writer

Whether you power your run with upbeat songs that keep you on pace or podcasts that keep your mind busy, you want the entertainment in your headphones to distract you from your tired legs or help you focus on the goal at hand.

But it’s all too easy for the wrong headphones to become an annoyance, bouncing as you run or requiring near-constant adjustment. Worst-case scenario, wearing the wrong headphones on the run can be dangerous and could prevent you from hearing the cars, bikes, people, and animals around you.

The bottom line: The headphones you love for puttering around your house, tuning into Zoom meetings, or killing time at the airport may not stand up to the demands of running. For a truly seamless listening experience on a run, you need a pair that’s durable, comfortable, water-resistant, and allows you to hear your audio of choice and what’s going on around you.

These days, lots of options that fit the bill, whether you prefer bone conduction headphones that don’t even touch your ears, traditional earbuds, or an array of styles in between. I rounded up the best models, at a variety of price points, for every runner and every ear.

The best running headphones are:

Best running headphones overall — Shokz openrun pro 2: $179.95, Amazon.com

— Shokz openrun pro 2: $179.95, Amazon.com Best budget running headphones — JLab jbuds opensport: $79.99, Jlab.com

— JLab jbuds opensport: $79.99, Jlab.com Best lifestyle running headphones — Apple AirPods pro 3: $249, Amazon.com

— Apple AirPods pro 3: $249, Amazon.com Best running earbuds — Beats powerbeats fit: $199.99, Beatsbydre.com

— Beats powerbeats fit: $199.99, Beatsbydre.com Best running headphones for low light — Suunto wing 2: $179, Suunto.com

How I tested

I tuned in to see how each one fared ( Lauren Wingenroth/The Independent )

To find the best running headphones, I scoured the internet for beloved pairs that looked like they met my criteria, then put them to the test myself. I also relied on my experience testing countless headphones, as I’ve trained for marathons and half-marathons over the past decade. Each of the pairs below passed my rigorous testing over the course of at least 10 miles. On those runs, I looked (or rather, listened) for comfort and security, sound quality, transparency and noise cancellation, and battery life. You can read my detailed testing methodology at the end of the review.

Read more: Best women’s running trainers, according to a coach