The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
9 best running headphones, tested by a fitness writer
From earbuds to bone conducting, I tried headphones for every kind of runner
- 1Shokz openrun pro 2Read review$1802Apple AirPods pro 3Read review$249 $220
- 3JLab jbuds opensportRead review$804Beats powerbeats fitRead review$200
- 5Bose quietcomfort ultra earbudsRead review$2996JBL endurance race 2Read review$90
- 7Baseus bowie MC1 proRead review$908Suunto wing 2Read review$179
- 9Chamelo music shieldRead review$260
Whether you power your run with upbeat songs that keep you on pace or podcasts that keep your mind busy, you want the entertainment in your headphones to distract you from your tired legs or help you focus on the goal at hand.
But it’s all too easy for the wrong headphones to become an annoyance, bouncing as you run or requiring near-constant adjustment. Worst-case scenario, wearing the wrong headphones on the run can be dangerous and could prevent you from hearing the cars, bikes, people, and animals around you.
The bottom line: The headphones you love for puttering around your house, tuning into Zoom meetings, or killing time at the airport may not stand up to the demands of running. For a truly seamless listening experience on a run, you need a pair that’s durable, comfortable, water-resistant, and allows you to hear your audio of choice and what’s going on around you.
These days, lots of options that fit the bill, whether you prefer bone conduction headphones that don’t even touch your ears, traditional earbuds, or an array of styles in between. I rounded up the best models, at a variety of price points, for every runner and every ear.
The best running headphones are:
- Best running headphones overall — Shokz openrun pro 2: $179.95, Amazon.com
- Best budget running headphones — JLab jbuds opensport: $79.99, Jlab.com
- Best lifestyle running headphones — Apple AirPods pro 3: $249, Amazon.com
- Best running earbuds — Beats powerbeats fit: $199.99, Beatsbydre.com
- Best running headphones for low light — Suunto wing 2: $179, Suunto.com
How I tested
To find the best running headphones, I scoured the internet for beloved pairs that looked like they met my criteria, then put them to the test myself. I also relied on my experience testing countless headphones, as I’ve trained for marathons and half-marathons over the past decade. Each of the pairs below passed my rigorous testing over the course of at least 10 miles. On those runs, I looked (or rather, listened) for comfort and security, sound quality, transparency and noise cancellation, and battery life. You can read my detailed testing methodology at the end of the review.
Read more: Best women’s running trainers, according to a coach
1Shokz openrun pro 2
- Best Running headphones overall
- Type Bone conduction
- Battery life 12 hours
- Transparency N/A
- Noise-canceling No
- Water resistance IP55
- Why we love it
- Clear, high-quality audio and the ability to hear everything around you
- Comfortable, bounce-free fit
- Long battery life
- Take note
- Some sound leakage, which is inevitable with bone conduction models
- No wireless charging
Sometimes, “safety first” means you’re making some sacrifices in other areas. Not so with Shokz’s top bone-conduction model, which leaves your ears totally open to the world around you but offers truly impressive sound quality and comfort.
If you’re not used to the concept of bone conduction, it’s a little strange at first — the speakers rest on your upper jawbone, which transmits the sound vibrations into your ear. Often, the audio is slightly softer or less clear than it would be with a more traditional headphone, but not with a high-quality model like the openrun pro 2, the pair that I find myself reaching for over and over again (and ultimately, top this list of the best running headphones).
When testing, I loved that I could hear my music or podcast clearly without it interfering with my awareness of what’s going on around me. Depending on how noisy the area was, I adjusted the volume once or twice during my runs. But Shokz’s controls are easy to use, including phone calls, which come through shockingly clearly, even in noisy environments. The earhooks fit comfortably and securely, and I didn’t find myself having to adjust them or notice any bouncing.
At 12 hours, the openrun pro 2 has among the best battery life, which means you can get through a week of running or a couple of marathons without charging. True audio snobs will notice that while the sound quality is fantastic, it’s not quite as advanced as some of the in-ear models. But that’s inevitable with the bone-conduction design, and the openrun pro 2 has by far the best quality in that category. Plus, it has the option to choose different EQ models depending on your environment and preferences.
2Apple AirPods pro 3
- Best Lifestyle running headphones
- Type Earbud
- Battery life 8 hours
- Transparency Yes
- Noise-cancelling Yes
- Water resistance IP57
- Why we love it
- Excellent sound quality
- Noise canceling and transparency modes work great
- Good battery life for earbuds
- Lots of useful features for off the run
- Take note
- Heart rate monitoring is cool but only marginally useful, depending on how you log your run
- Felt slightly loose when they got sweaty (but never fell out)
- Pricey
Rather than having one pair of headphones for running and another for everything else, you might want one option that can do it all. That’s where the Apple AirPod Pro 3 comes in. The tech giant’s latest and greatest earbud offering with a host of new features and a better-than-ever fit for running.
They have among the best sound quality on this list, and an active noise cancellation mode so effective that I was convinced my bathroom fan was broken because I could not hear it at all. On the run, I used the AirPods in transparency mode, and while it wasn’t quite the same as wearing open-ear or bone-conduction headphones, I could still easily hear oncoming cars and felt safe.
Unlike the regular AirPods, which are notorious for falling out, the Pros have a more secure fit that generally works well for me while running. The only exception: Towards the end of my runs, when my ears start to get sweaty, I did find that they started to feel slightly loose, though they’ve never fallen out.
The new models have an improved battery life of eight hours, which may not impress in comparison to other options on this list. However, earbuds tend to have a shorter battery lifespan, since they’re so small and lightweight. If you find that your AirPods are dead before a run, five minutes in the case will get you an hour of listening time.
The new AirPods Pro 3 come with some promising new features when you’re not running, like live translations. One on-the-run feature I was excited about ended up being a bit anticlimactic: The AirPods can monitor your heart rate, which is cool, but I’m always going to run with a watch that monitors my heart rate anyway. (I thought the AirPods might be more accurate, but Apple makes it impossible to tell whether it is pulling readings from my Apple Watch or the AirPods.)
The new AirPods Pros don’t come cheap, but if you value sound quality, active noise cancellation, and versatility, they are worth it.
3JLab jbuds opensport
- Best Budget running headphones
- Type Open ear with ear hook
- Transparency N/A
- Noise-cancelling No
- Water resistance IP55
- Why we love it
- Incredible value
- Long battery life
- Open ears for safety and awareness
- Take note
- Sound quality is decent but not amazing
- Not ideal for super loud environments
I’ll admit it: When I first started testing JLab’s J buds opensport headphones, I just put them on and ran. I had no idea they were one of the most affordable pairs I’d collected to test. In fact, I was surprised when I found out they weren’t more expensive considering their long battery life, easy in-case charging, sleek and comfortable design, and generous in-app features.
With an open-ear design (meaning the speaker sits near the top of your ear without actually going in it) and a hook for a secure fit, I found the design to be comfortable, and I didn’t experience any bouncing. Similar to the Shokz openrun pro 2 (the bone conduction design), open ear headphones leave you with total awareness of your surroundings (though on the other hand, there’s no noise cancellation option for those times when you do want to drown out your environment).
One gripe is that the sound quality is a step below most of the other pairs. But I still found it perfectly acceptable for a casual run (and if you’re willing to download an app, JLab offers the option to adjust the EQ). If you often run at the gym or along noisy roads, you may want to look elsewhere, though, because the open ear design means the loud surroundings can overwhelm your music.
Otherwise, the JLab’s J buds opensport headphones punch above their weight when it comes to value, and are a great option for runners prioritizing budget and safety.
4Beats powerbeats fit
- Best running earbuds
- Type Earbuds
- Battery life 7 hours
- Transparency Yes
- Noise-cancelling Yes
- Water resistance IPX4
- Why we love it
- Great sound quality
- Good noise canceling and transparency modes
- Secure, comfortable, locked-in fit
- Take note
- Pricey
I’ve always been skeptical of running with earbuds, because I worry they’re going to fall out of my ears, or that they’re going to close my ears off to my environment and compromise my safety. But the Beats powerbeats fit converted me, thanks to the wingtip, which ensures a comfortable and secure fit.
As Beats is owned by Apple, you can expect many of the same features here as you’d get with AirPods. The sound quality isn’t quite as crisp and dynamic as the new AirPods Pro 3, but it’s still one of the strongest on this list, with solid noise canceling and transparency modes.
5Bose quietcomfort ultra earbuds
- Best running headphones for sound-quality
- Type Earbud
- Battery life 6 hours
- Transparency Yes
- Noise-canceling Yes
- Water resistance IPX4
- Why we love it
- Incredible sound quality
- Great noise cancellation and transparency mode
- Secure fit
- Take note
- Pricey
- Subpar battery life
For audiophiles who don’t want to sacrifice an ounce of sound quality while on the run, the Bose quietcomfort ultra earbuds combine everything you need in a running earbud with unmatched sound quality. I tested them while listening to my ever-so-eclectic running playlist and was blown away by just how much clarity, depth, and detail they delivered as I pounded the pavement.
They also have the best active noise cancellation mode (in addition to a transparency mode), so they’re ideal for the gym or as a lifestyle crossover option. One clutch feature, especially for those using the buds all day long: the Bose app allows you to set custom sound modes for different activities, so you can determine exactly how much transparency you want while running, or how much noise cancellation you prefer while sitting at your desk.
For how expensive these buds are, their battery life isn’t great, at just six hours. (They do offer easy wireless charging in their case for a quick top off.) My only other complaint is that it’s pretty easy to accidentally push the buttons when you go to adjust the buds. Those adjustments shouldn’t be necessary — the buds come with three sizes of both eartips and wings so you can find your best fit. It was only when I was at my sweatiest that I had the urge to nudge them a bit, but with time, I think I’d learn to trust them to stay in place
6JBL endurance race 2
- Best budget running earbuds
- Type Earbuds
- Battery life 12 hours
- Transparency Yes
- Noise-cancelling Yes
- Water resistance Yes
- Why we love it
- Great value
- Excellent battery life and quick charge feature
- Good sound quality for the price
- Take note
- Active noise cancelling and aware modes aren’t great
- Touch controls can be hard to use
For an earbud option that doesn’t break the bank, the JBL endurance race 2 has lots to offer, including a whopping 10 hours of battery life, and a quick charge feature that’ll get you four hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging. For the price, I was also surprised by the solid sound quality and the customizable EQ, though it doesn’t have the clarity or power of the more expensive earbuds on this list.
The fit of the endurance race 2 is rock solid, with three sizes of buds to choose from and a silicon wing that’s key to keeping it comfortably locked in. (You twist the earbud into your ear so that the wing holds it in place.) Even when I got seriously sweaty during my test run, these didn’t budge.
I did find the touch controls on the side of each earbud to be hard to use once my hands were sweaty, and I imagine I’ll have the same issue in the winter when I’m wearing gloves. And while the earbuds have noise-canceling and transparency modes, both leave a bit to be desired, with lots of noise still coming through when I wanted to be fully immersed, and a bit too much noise filtered out when I wanted to know what was going on.
That said, you get what you pay for — and for less than $90, the JBL endurance race 2 are easily the best budget running earbuds.
7Baseus bowie MC1 pro
- Best clip-on running headphones
- Type Open ear, clip on
- Battery life 9 hours
- Transparency N/A
- Noise-canceling No
- Water resistance IP57
- Why we love it
- Great value
- Excellent battery life
- Secure, barely-there feel and easy controls
- Take note
- Not ideal for loud environments
On the surface, the Baseus Bowie MC1 pros don’t look like earbuds that would stand up to the demands of running, with its open-ear model that simply clips onto the side of the ear. I was certain that they would fall off or slide around. Shockingly, they ended up being one of the most secure and comfortable models that I tested, to the point that I would forget they were still on my ear post-run (it helps that at just 5g per bud, they’re super lightweight).
The MC1 pro has great sound quality, especially for an open-ear headphone, and lots of options to play around with in the app. (The app also comes with a helpful “Find My Earbuds” feature.)
They also have all the pros and cons that come with that design: full awareness of your surroundings for safety, but no option for noise cancellation, and lacking the powerful bass of in-ear headphones. Another notch in the MC1 Pro’s favor: for such an affordable option, it has an impressive nine hours of battery life.
8Suunto wing 2
- Best running headphones for low light
- Type Bone conduction
- Battery life 12 hours
- Transparency N/A
- Noise-cancelling No
- Water resistance IP66
- Why we love it
- Safe open-ear design for outdoor running
- LED lights for visibility
- Great battery life
- Take note
- Slight bounce when running
- Not ideal for loud environments
If you’re running early in the morning or late at night, it’s especially important to wear a pair of headphones that lets you hear what’s going on around you. The Suunto wing 2 takes that idea a step further. Not only is it a bone conduction model that leaves your ears totally open, but it features LED lights on each side to make you more visible to the cars and bikes around you.
Suunto’s wing 2 also features an array of questionably useful features that you won’t find in any other headphones. For instance, you can program the LED lights to match your cadence, get cues about your pace and distance, or test your neck flexibility and vertical leap (yes, really). Whether those sound like gimmicks or tools you’d actually take advantage of, it’s good to know that the wing 2 also has all the basics nailed down. It has an excellent 12 hours of battery life (plus a powerbank for a quick boost), it’s comfortable, and the sound quality is about as good as it gets for a bone conduction model, with minimal sound leakage. One unique feature I’ll definitely use: you can nod or shake your head to answer a phone call, or skip to the next song.
My only real complaint is that they did bounce ever so slightly on the run, which makes Shokz’s very similar openrun pro 2 rank above these for me (though, to be fair, these have more fun features).
9Chamelo music shield
- Best running sunglass-headphones hybrid
- Type Sunglasses, open ear
- Battery life 6.5 hours
- Transparency N/A
- Noise-canceling No
- Water resistance IPX4
- Why we love it
- Two-in-one sunglasses and headphones design
- Tint adjust for changing brightness
- Comfortable and bounce-free
- Take note
- Controls aren’t ideal – no volume adjustment
- Fogged slightly on hot runs
- Pricey
Even the best running headphones sometimes don’t play nice with your go-to sunglasses. And sometimes, having both on your head can feel like a bit much. Chamelo has solved this potential problem with its audio sunglasses, the music shields. With speakers situated below each arm of the glasses, the Music Shields are essentially open ear headphones with surprisingly decent sound quality.
The other main draw of the Chamelo music shield sunglasses is that you can manually adjust the tint by sliding your finger across the arm of the glasses. I loved this feature when my runs had me going from shady paths to sunny streets, though it became more difficult to use as my hands got sweaty. (The glasses also fogged slightly as I warmed up.) I experienced no bouncing and found them to be comparable to other top-of-the-line running sunglasses I’ve tried.
One major downside is that the controls on the sunglasses are quite limited and do not allow you to adjust the volume. With six and a half hours, the battery life also isn’t terribly impressive, but the sunglasses have a quick charge feature that gets the battery back up to 80 percent in just 30 minutes.
What are the best running headphones?
The perfect running headphones for you will depend on what kind of environment you're running in, what kind of design you find comfortable, and what else you want to use your headphones for, if anything. Then, you’ll have to think about how much you want to spend and how much you care about sound quality. My take? For a running-specific model, go with the Shokz openrun pro 2 if you like the idea of bone conduction headphones, or the Beats powerbeats fit if you prefer a more traditional earbud. And if you need a pair that doesn’t break the bank, the JLab J buds opensport, the JBL endurance race 2, and the Baseus Bowie MC1 Pro are all options I loved that come in at less than $100.
How I selected the best running headphones:
I’ve run multiple marathons and half-marathons, as well as shorter miles. It’s important that I have good music or a podcast to power me through. When testing, I ran at least 10 miles in each of these headphones, and considered the following criteria:
- Comfort and security: Headphones that made my ears hurt were an automatic no-go. Pairs that feel like they’re going to fall out (or actually do fall out), bounce, or slide around can be endlessly irritating, so I looked for options that stayed in place—even when I was super sweaty—without causing any pressure or irritation on my ears or head.
- Sound quality: Just because you’re on a run doesn’t mean your sound quality has to suffer. I listened to a variety of music and podcasts at different volumes and with different noise levels (from busy roads to total silence) to see which pairs had the clearest audio.
- Transparency and noise cancellation: I mostly run outside, which means I need to be able to hear my surroundings for safety. Each of the headphones on this list have some sort of transparency or aware mode, which I made sure allowed me to hear approaching cars, or a bike coming up behind me. On the other hand, runners who run on treadmills in a busy gym may want to be able to tune out their surroundings. Some of the options on this list have a noise-cancellation option, which I tested for effectiveness.
- Ease of use and other features: When you’re on the run, you don’t have time to deal with complicated controls. I tested how user-friendly each pair’s design was as I adjusted the volume, skipped to a different song, answered phone calls, and switched between transparency and noise-canceling modes.
- Water resistance: If your headphones are going to withstand an unexpected downpour or a super sweaty summer run, they need to be water resistant—ideally rated IPX4 or higher. I ran through several rainstorms during my testing, and made sure to take each pair on at least one run where my ears got sweaty.
- Battery life: Ideally, your running headphones should last for several runs without having to charge in between. I noted how long each pair lasted and how easy it was to recharge them.
Why you can trust IndyBest U.S. reviews
Lauren Wingenroth is a writer and editor covering the performing arts, health and fitness, running, sports and more. She’s all over every fitness trend and when it comes to running, she’s a connoisseur.
After more tried-and-tested gear? These are the best running shoes for women