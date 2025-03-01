Benson Boone responds to Mark Zuckerberg’s serenade impression of him

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Benson Boone hilariously responded to Mark Zuckerberg after the Meta CEO recreated his iconic Grammy performance — outfit and all.

Zuckerberg took the stage for his wife Priscilla Chan’s 40th birthday on February 24, serenading her in front of all their friends and family.

But instead of just singing, the Facebook founder jumped off a grand piano, tore his tuxedo off, and danced around in a low-cut sequin jumpsuit exactly like Boone, 22, had at the music awards in February.

“Your wife only turns 40 once! Shoutout to @bensonboone for the jumpsuit and new single,” Zuckerberg wrote next to a video of his copycat performance posted on Instagram.

Underneath a side-by-side photo of both him and Zuckerberg sporting the flashy, 1970s-inspired garment, Boone wrote: “I hope his nuts are okay. That thing is so tight.”

The “Beautiful Things” singer’s concern for Zuckerberg comes after he publicly admitted his Grammys outfit was very uncomfortable.

Boone took to his Instagram story amid criticisms from eagle-eyed fans online who noticed him picking at his crotch at the end of his best new artist performance.

“Sorry for adjusting my jumpsuit so aggressively on stage tonight,” he said at the time. “That thing was extremely restricting in some areas.”

Benson Boone apologizes for ‘adjusting’ his jumpsuit on stage at the 2025 Grammy Awards ( Instagram/@bensonboone )

Zuckerberg confirmed Boone’s complaints about the jumpsuit in another post from February 28, writing: “OK I get it.. it's pretty snug.”

In addition to his hilarious pop star performance, the tech tycoon wrote a heartwarming tribute to Chan, his partner of 13 years, online.

“Celebrating the most important person in my life. You are a great partner, mother, and friend, and I'm grateful to share this life with you,” he said alongside an image of them at Chan’s birthday festivities.

Zuckerberg and Chan met while they were students at Harvard University in 2003. The two bumped into each other in line for the bathroom at an Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity party.

Back then, Zuckerberg believed he was going to be kicked out of Harvard for creating “Facemash,” a website encouraging users to rank students based on their attractiveness.

In fact, when Zuckerberg and Chan met, he was sure he only had a few days left as a student at the university.

He later admitted in his 2017 Harvard commencement address that he approached Chan in line and said: “I'm going to get kicked out in three days, so we need to go on a date quickly.”

“Without Facemash, I wouldn't have met Priscilla,” Zuckerberg said elsewhere in his speech. “She's the most important person in my life, so you could say it was the most important thing I built in my time here."