Arguably the biggest night in music, the Grammy awards always hosts incredible performances.

This year was no exception, with the 2025 awards show welcoming Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and Charli XCX to the stage. Catch up on all the highlights here.

Shakira, John Legend, and Stevie Wonder also made an appearance, alongside The Weeknd who had eschewed the Grammys for years after calling the Recording Academy “corrupt” in 2020.

Also on the bill for the evening was Best New Artist nominee Benson Boone who wowed the crowd and viewers at home with his performance and acrobatic flair.

The 22-year-old singer-songwriter made his Grammy debut on Sunday night (2 February) at the Los Angeles Crypto.com arena.

He made a show-stopping appearance, stripping down from his formal suit into shimmering blue Seventies-style skintight bodysuit featuring a plunging neckline.

Audience members Heidi Klum and Nikki Glaser assisted Boone with the outfit change, each grabbing one jacket sleeve to rip the suit in half.

Boone gave a high-energy rendition of his smash hit song “Beautiful Things” complete with his signature backflips, which he tends to do during all of his live performances.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

He finished the song in a similarly showy manner as he grabbed his crotch while mouthing: “Woo!”

Although Boone is a rapidly rising star, he is still unfamiliar to many with plenty of viewers at home left wondering who he is.

From Monroe, Washington, Boone auditioned for American Idol season 19 in 2021, making it to the Top 24 before withdrawing from the competition.

Prior to him dropping out of the singing contest, judge Katy Perry told Boone: “I see you winning American Idol if you want to.”

He has spent the last year and a half performing at music festivals around the world. Notably, he opened for Taylor Swift during some of the London dates of her Eras tour.

open image in gallery 2024 MTV VMAs - Show ( Invision )

Boone also headlined his own world tour in support of his debut album Fireworks & Rollerblades released in April last year.

Last year, Boone performed at the MTV VMAs where he stunned Sabrina Carpenter after backflipping off a grand piano.

Boone was nominated at the 2025 Grammys in the Best New Artist category alongside Chappell Roan, Doechii (who won Best Rap Album), British artist Raye, and Shaboozey.

open image in gallery 2025 Pre-Grammy Gala ( Invision )

Roan won the competitive category, taking the opportunity to call out record labels over her past experience as a struggling upcoming artist.

Another big winner of the night was Beyoncé whose reaction to picking up Best Country Album for her record Cowboy Carter has quickly gone viral.

You can find a full list of the Grammy winners here.