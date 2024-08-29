Support truly

Following news of his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck has been pictured in his natural element – with a fast food delivery bag in hand.

The Gone Girl actor had thousands of internet users declare “nature is healing” after he was pictured smiling with his Jack In the Box order on Saturday, August 24. In photos obtained by Page Six, Affleck, 52, looked giddy as he was handed his order from a delivery person outside his rental home in Brentwood, California.

“Man done found his smile again,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in response to the photos.

“It seems like Uber Eats is the greatest thing that ever happened to this man,” another person joked. “The true love of his life.”

“Nah the first meal you buy as a single man is so crazy, that’s a $60 in savings smile,” a third user said, while someone else claimed it was “the first time I’ve seen him smile in a while.”

Affleck is no stranger to fast food. In 2020, the Oscar winner famously became a meme when he was photographed struggling with his order of Dunkin’ iced coffees and Munchkins delivered to his door.

The recent sighting comes just days after Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck after two years of marriage. The “On the Floor” singer filed the divorce papers in Los Angeles County Superior Court on August 20, which also marked the second anniversary of their lavish Georgia wedding reception. They initially tied the knot during an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022.

According to TMZ, Lopez had listed April 26 as the former couple’s official date of separation and they did not sign a prenuptial agreement – meaning earnings from the past two years of marriage could be considered community property during the divorce proceedings. She also noted that she did not want herself or her ex to be awarded spousal support. The Independent has contacted representatives for Lopez and Affleck for comment.

Many fans have long speculated that the Gigli co-stars were heading toward divorce, as they were spotted on separate coasts throughout much of the summer. Back in May, it was reported that the couple – who were separated at the time – hadn’t been photographed together for more than 40 days. Lopez attended several public events solo, such as the 2024 Met Gala and the premiere of her Netflix film, Atlas, and celebrated her Bridgerton-themed birthday party in the Hamptons without Affleck.

Meanwhile, the Good Will Hunting actor was seen in Los Angeles, where he purchased his own $20m home after their marital mansion was publicly listed on Zillow for $68m. Affleck was photographed repeatedly without his wedding ring, and even sported a shaved faux hawk that many fans attributed to a “midlife crisis.”

Most recently, the Argo director has been romantically linked to Kathleen “Kick” Kennedy, the daughter of Robert F Kennedy Jr. However, a representative for Affleck confirmed in a statement to The Independent that these rumors are false.

“This rumor is not true,” they said.