Ben Affleck denies Kick Kennedy dating rumors following Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck has not started a new relationship after his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

According toPeople, sources have been spotting Affleck alongside Kathleen “Kick” Kennedy the daughter of Robert F Kennedy Jr sparking rumors that she may be the Gone Girl star’s new girlfriend. However, a representative for the actor confirmed in a statement to The Independent that these rumors are false.

“This rumor is not true,” the statement read.

Currently, Affleck is in the middle of a separation from his second wife, Lopez who officially filed for divorce last week on August 20. According to TMZ, the Hustlers star was seen filing the divorce papers in LA County Superior Court without an attorney present.

The documents obtained by the outlet stated their date of separation as April 26 in addition to the estranged couple having no prenuptial agreement. They also revealed that Lopez cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and that neither of them were to be awarded spousal support.

Shortly after the divorce filing was made public, new court documents obtained by US Weekly revealed that Lopez also requested to drop “Affleck” from her name. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer asked for her full name to return to “Jennifer Lynn Lopez”.

The “On the Floor” singer stated that she wanted to separate her and Affleck’s assets and debts. However, the “exact nature and extent” of community property that the couple acquired is currently not known and “will be determined”.

A source went on to tell People that despite Lopez not wanting a divorce at the time, she is “doing as well as she can”.

“It’s been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind,” they told the outlet. “She didn’t want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out. They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It’s been almost torture for her to wait around.”

“After filing for divorce, she seems relieved,” they added.

“Her family and friends agree that it was the right decision,” the source continued. “She’s surrounded by a lot of love and support. She’ll be fine. She’s strong and always comes out on top.”

The former couple’s divorce came after fans speculated that they were no longer together for months. In addition to not being seen with each other during the Fourth of July and their wedding anniversary, Affleck was also notably not present during Lopez’s Bridgerton-themed birthday party in July. On the same day, the Air director was seen on the opposite coast in Los Angeles – without his wedding ring.

Lopez and Affleck were first engaged back in the early 2000s before calling it off. They later got back together in 2021 and announced their engagement in April 2022, before having a small ceremony in July of that same year.

Affleck was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner in 2005. They welcomed three children – Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12 – before announcing their separation 10 years later. They finalized their divorce in October 2018. Meanwhile, Lopez shares 16-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony. She was also married to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998.