Bebe Rexha has hit back at Azealia Banks’s viral criticisms of the singer-songwriter’s Met Gala look, revealing she’s suffered a pregnancy loss.

Rexha made her Met Gala debut in a Christian Siriano gown at the star-studded event on Monday. While she dressed to the event’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” Banks was quick to body shame Rexha on X.

In a since-deleted post in response to Banks’s rants against her, Rexha — who has been open about her journey with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) — revealed more details about her body struggles.

“I’m so tired of people commenting on my weight. I have PCOS and struggle with infertility,” Rexha, 35, wrote. “I got pregnant, and it didn’t work out and I’ve been carrying that pain in silence. I never owed anyone that truth, but maybe now you’ll think twice before commenting on anyone’s body.”

Rexha continued, responding directly to Banks, 33, in another X post.

“And you might wanna jump on some type of therapy, sis, lexapro worked great for me. something that helps with the deep rooted sadness and chaos you keep projecting. Healing looks good on everyone. Try it,” she shared.

Bebe Rehxa and Azealia Banks have been feuding online since the Met Gala ( Getty )

The Independent has reached out to Banks and Rexha’s representatives for comment.

The pointed responses come after Banks openly mocked and criticized Met Gala attendees’ outfits, including Rexha.

Tweeting a photo of Rexha on the red carpet, Banks wrote: “Sis gives me - hormonal birth control implant or something. It’s giving implanon/nuvaring she needs removed or depo shot that needs to stop happening (I’m not even tryna play her)”

Part of their back-and-forth included Banks revealing her own mental health journey, in a roundabout way.

“Lexapro LITERALLY made me fat!!! I’m not kidding. And it made depression even worse,” Banks wrote to Rexha with sad face emojis. She went on to share the different medications she’s taken in the past, claiming that weight gain is a “trademark side effect” of taking the antidepressant.

“But nah forreal get off that Lexapro and ssri’s in general that’s sooo 1999. None of that ssri bullshit feels better than skinny feels. Honestly and Truly,” Banks wrote.

When a fan asked Banks if she was going to apologize to Rexha, the rapper adamantly responded: “Lol, NO!” She then launched into another tirade about SSRIs.

Then, Banks responded to another tweet about Rexha’s pregnancy loss, calling her a “victim” and claiming she herself “had a miscarriage on SSRI’s too.”

“Lmao the SSRI’s are DIABOLICAL,” she wrote.

X users were quick to condemn Banks’s comments toward Rexha.

“Saying ‘lmao’ in relation to a miscarriage is next level. You are easily the most despicable person I’ve ever come across,” one person wrote.

“Petition to leave Bebe Rexha alone,” another wrote.

